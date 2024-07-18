Who Is the Man Marked by Flames in One Piece? Answered

One Piece still has a fair few mysteries that have yet to be resolved, and key among them is who The Man Marked by Flames is. As such, you’re probably like many other fans and are dying to know: Who is the Man Marked by Flames in One Piece, and why is he important to the plot?

Fortunately, we’re here to break down the clues to his identity and work out who he is.

One Piece Man Marked by Flames – Man Marked by Flames Identity Theories, Story Importance, and More

Image Credit: Eiichiro Oda and Shonen Jump

As it stands, there are two scenarios that could play out in regards to who the Man Marked by Flames’ is in One Piece.

The first is that it’s an existing character who has gained a new moniker while the Straw Hats were stuck on Wano. If this is the case, four characters immediately spring to mind as potential culprits.

Is Sabo the Man Marked by Flames? Explained

Sabo, the current holder of the Flame-Flame fruit and the new face of the Revolutionary Army, is the first.

His exploits and attack on the Reverie, as well as his reported murder of Nefeltari Cobra, have gained him widespread acclaim and infamy throughout the world. This may have led to his legend spreading under a different name than his other moniker, Flame Emperor, and it would track that he’s marked by flames considering his Flame-Flame abilities.

This, however, isn’t very likely given what was revealed in One Piece Chapter 1081. The Man Marked by Flame is said to sail a Pitch Black Ship, and supposedly has a Road Ponyglyph in his possession. While it’s certainly possible Sabo has both of these things, it’s unlikely he could keep a Road Ponyglyph safe while also fighting the world government.

Is Aokiji the Man Marked by Flames? Explained

The second potential suspect is Aokiji, the former admiral of the Navy and holder of the Ice-Ice Fruit.

Following his battle with the Admiral Akainu for the position of Fleet Admiral, he was left with serious burn wounds from Akainu’s lave-based attacks. This could be the reason for him being given the nickname “Man Marked by Flame.”

Likewise, his actions since leaving the Navy have yet to be explored properly outside of One Piece Film Z, so he may have done something to earn the new name as well.

Like Sabo though, his more recent exploits do a lot to rule him out. He hasn’t ever been shown traveling on a pitch black boat, and it’d be strange for him to join the Black Beard Pirates without giving them a Road Ponyglyph he has in his possession.

Is Jaguar D. Saul the Man Marked by Flames? Explained

Image Credit: Eiichiro Oda and Shonen Jump

Third on the list is Jaguar D. Saul, who has a solid chance of fitting the bill for this unknown character.

Originally thought to have died during the annihilation of Ohara, he has since been confirmed to be alive via the Egghead Island arc; albeit with severe injuries and burns from the island’s destruction. Not only that, but he helped a group of rebels successfully retrieve the books the citizens of Ohara gave their lives to protect during the Buster Call against the island.

This gives a lot of support to the idea that he would actively protect a Road Ponyglyph, and that he would have a bone to pick with the World Government. Likewise, his D moniker shows he’s set to play a big role in the fate of the world as the story moves toward his climax; all while placing him firmly at odds with the Five Elders and their master.

About the only pieces missing are whether or not he rides around on a Pitch Black Ship and how he could create whirlpools that sink any ships that approach him. He wasn’t shown to have Devil Fruit powers during his initial appearance, and there’s been no mention made of a Devil Fruit which could pull off such a feat.

Is Urouge the Man Marked by Flames? Explained

Finally, there’s the Mad Monk Urouge, a member of the Worst Generation we haven’t seen since the time skip.

While he hasn’t made an appearance in the manga or anime in a long time, he could be the one referred to as the Man Marked by Flame due to the flame tattoos on his upper arms. His lengthy absence also gives him plenty of time to have obtained a pitch black ship and to find a Road Ponyglyph, so it’s at least plausible that he could do all of the things which are required for someone claiming to be this mysterious figure.

Why he’d make a reappearance now though, and how he’d play into the final stretch of One Piece’s story, is unknown.

Is the Man With the Sword the Man Marked by Flame?

The second scenario, meanwhile, would be one where the Man Marked by Flame is an entirely new character who hasn’t been introduced yet.

Fortunately, there is a mystery man that might fit this bill. Chapter 1121 features a panel showing an unknown man with a saber who many have speculated is our flame-marked fellow. His inclusion among the biggest players in the series only bolsters this, and the way he’s introduced definitely positions him as someone who will have a major impact on the series any day now.

This is just speculation though, and pretty desperate speculation at that. We still don’t even know who this man is, or even if he has any features that could be considered “Marked by Flame”. All we can do is wait for his introduction proper and adjust our theories from there.

