Which Is the Best Avowed Ability To Learn First?

During the first quest of Avowed and you’re exploring the Northreach Fort, there is one ability among the three you first pick from that’s far superior to the other two.

When you level up for the first time, the three abilities you can choose from when spending your first character point will be the same no matter which background you select for your Avowed protagonist.

Which Ability in Avowed Should You Choose First?

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via Twinfinite

Out of Charge, Tanglefoot, and Minor Missiles, Tanglefoot is the best ability in Avowed to start with.

While you can later unlock all three abilities from the game’s skill tree as you level up further, Tanglefoot is best suited to use in the boss battle ahead against Steadman Ralke, thanks to its ability to immobilize opponents.

As its description on the “Select Your First Ability” screen specifies, Tanglefoot will utilize vines to root targetted foes and hold them in place for eight seconds. Against Avowed’s many enemies that rely on getting up close and personal to deal damage with heavy weapon swings, Tanglefoot is the perfect ability to keep them at bay while you pick them off with a ranged weapon.

In terms of weapons you’ll have access to at this point in the game, I’d recommend a loadout combo of the wand and grimoire. You can pick up both of these in the earlier parts of the mission. The wand allows for quick and fast spell strikes, while the grimoire has ice and fire spells you can deal damage with while Tanglefoot holds Steadman Ralke in place.

Are Charge & Minor Missiles Still Good?

Although they’re not the best, the other two abilities you can choose at this point in Avowed; Charge and Minor Missiles; are still useful in their own ways depending on the situation.

For example, Minor Missiles launches three magical homing projectiles that damage whatever enemies get in their way—making it great for crowd control. Meanwhile, Charge does what the name implies: having you close the distance to knock tricky foes back, break blocks, and interrupt their moves.

However, in the boss fight against Steadman Ralke that’s soon to come at this point, they’re ill-fitting for the situation. Not only is the space where you fight Ralke a bit more enclosed, but this giant hulking madman of a warrior closes the distance quickly, hitting you hard with AoE (area of effect) and hammer attacks. He’ll never really give you enough time to make those two abilities effective.

With Tanglefoot being able to momentarily keep Ralke in place, you’ll be given the extra breathing room to get through your adventure’s first battle far easier.

Now you know the best ability to unlock in Avowed first, find out if you made the right decision by choosing to free Ilora or leave her behind in her cell.

