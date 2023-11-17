Where to Go After Moleville in Super Mario RPG

I’d generally describe Super Mario RPG as a rather straightforward and linear game, but there are times where it might not necessarily be entirely clear where you’re supposed to go next. That’s where we come in. If you’re wondering where you need to go after clearing Moleville in Super Mario RPG, here’s what you need to know.

What to Do After Clearing Moleville in Super Mario RPG

The Moleville section in Super Mario RPG has you spelunking in the mines, riding minecarts, and saving Dyna and Mite. But what next? You still need to rescue Peach, and Bowser is nowhere to be found. The NPCs in Moleville don’t really give you that much to go on either, aside from just saying that Peach was here, and that she’s a pretty gal. Even the in-game journal doesn’t give you a ton of clues, and it can be easy to get stumped here.

Well, after you’ve rescued Dyna and Mite, leave Moleville and head back out to the overworld map. From here, you’ll see that a new path has opened up, and you can now head northwest to a new location called Booster Tower. This is where you need to go to continue progressing through the story.

Upon reaching Booster Tower, you’ll trigger a cutscene with Bowser. After the cutscene, try interacting with the door, and Bowser will help you break it down, allowing you to head up.

From this point on, going through Booster Tower should be a fairly linear affair, with a boss fight waiting for you at the very top.

From this point on, going through Booster Tower should be a fairly linear affair, with a boss fight waiting for you at the very top.

That's all you need to know about where to go after clearing Moleville in Super Mario RPG.