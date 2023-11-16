As the Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 7 and 8 weekly update has dropped we welcome one of the controversial vehicles added to the game: the plane. Love them or hate them, they are here for a week of high-flying mayhem! Let’s find out where to find planes in Fortnite OG.

Plane Locations in Fortnite OG

Planes came along with the November 16 update, which sees the return of a lot of classic Chapter 1 Season 7 and Season 8 features. If you have been awaiting the arrival of the Fortnite planes then you will be pleased to know they are not too hard to find but they are only seen in one place.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Currently, the planes are found only in the snowy biome in this updated version of the OG map, and they will only be around until the end of this season. If you head over to the snow-covered part of the map you will see large red buildings standing in the corner. This a classic (but new to Fortnite OG!) POI called Frosty Flights. Inside those red buildings you will find the planes!

The planes are X-4 Stormwings and can seat five players total. The plane has a boost function to take you out of trouble quickly, and an airbrake to stop you crashing to earth. There is a mounted machine gun, which can be used by a non-piloting player, with unlimited ammo. The gun overheats when fired for too long, much like the minigun which was also added in this update.

The plane is the fastest form of travel in Fortnite currently so is a great way of getting out of the storm and into safety. If you get shot down while in the plane you will receive 25 DMG as it explodes! It is best to eject and glide away before this happens.

That is all you need to know about finding and using an X-4 Stormwing plane in Fortnite OG! For more help and tips, including the locations of all Gnomes in-game, check out our Fortnite guides in the list below.