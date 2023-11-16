How to Get a Minigun in Fortnite OG

The OG minigun is back in Fortnite! This latest update has brought back some old favorites, including this fast-firing assault weapon. Read on to find out how to get the minigun in Fortnite OG.

Where to Find a Minigun in Fortnite OG

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Fortnite OG Season 7/8 brings new POIs and new weapons from back in Chapter 1. As you explore the island, you will find the Flint-Knock Pistol, Buried Treasure Maps, and the infamous Minigun.

The minigun can be found in Chests and Supply Drops, but is not usually found as floor loot. They come in two rarities: Epic and Legendary. It is a fast-firing weapon that uses light ammo like a pistol. The magazine is infinite but it overheats after 6 seconds of continuous fire and then has a cooldown of between 4-5 seconds. This cooldown is basically a way to balance out the fact the minigun has unlimited capacity for ammo and gives the opposing player a chance at firing back!

It isn’t the most accurate weapon in Fortnite OG but it is devastating in the right hands. It is also a great weapon for bringing down player builds quickly. It is most effective on wood but can rip through strong materials too with a bit more time.

Pair the minigun with a decent long range weapon like a sniper rifle or a scoped assault rifle for long range shots and a shotgun to help out during close combat fights. There is no point in having an SMG or pistol in your inventory as the minigun will eat up the light ammo, leaving none for the other weapon.

So that is all you need to know about getting your hands on a minigun in Fortnite OG. For further help and tips including where the best landing spots are this season, check out more guides below.