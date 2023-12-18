Pokemon Indigo Disk brought us the return of all of the starter Pokemon from the previous games, including Mudkip. It’s worth catching since Mudkip can get very strong once evolved, but finding it is not an easy task. Here is where to find Mudkip in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk.

How to Get Mudkip Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk

Image Source: Pokemon Company International

Be prepared to do some extensive searching in order to bump into Mudkip in the Terrarium of the Blueberry Academy. These are steps you’ll need to do if you want to find starter Pokemon in Indigo Disk DLC.

Note that Mudkip won’t appear in the Terrarium until you’ve upgraded the Coastal Biome. To upgrade it, go to the League Club Room and with the help of the computer donate Blueberry Points (BP) to the Terrarium Club. The Coastal Biome upgrade will cost you 3,000 BP, so it will take a while to collect enough.

After you finish the upgrade, Mudkip will start spawning in the Coastal Biome, but be aware that it will spawn only in a specific location.

Mudkip Location Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk

Mudkip is an extremely rare spawn in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk and appears only in Torchlit Labyrinth. This is found in the Coastal Biome near the border with the Savanna Biome. To be even more precise, the exact location is near the Coastal Outdoor Classroom fly point.

The Torchlit Labyrinth is actually a cave with lots of different paths, so be careful when entering it since you can easily get lost. Besides Mudkip, some other Pokemon spawn in this cave, such as Alolan Diglett, Rotom, etc.

Mudkip has two sets of abilities. The first one is Torrent, which increases the damage of Water-type moves by 50 percent when the user’s health is below one-third of the maximum. It also possesses a hidden ability called Damp, which prevents the use of explosive and self-destructing moves while in battle.

We hope we helped you find this starter Pokemon. Mudkip can prove to be a valuable asset to your collection, as its abilities can be devastating on the battlefield. Happy hunting!