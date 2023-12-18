5 Things to Do in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk Post-Game

After beating the main story in Indigo Disk, the fun isn’t over. Like in previous Pokemon games, plenty of stuff is available after the end credits. Here are 5 things you can do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk post-game.

What To Do in Post-Game Pokemon Indigo Disk

Image Source: Pokemon International Company

Unlock Flying

Once you finish all of the quests in the main story, you will be given the opportunity to permanently unlock flying ability in Indigo Disk. To gain this ability, go to the Blueberry Academy and speak to Amarys in her classroom. This will let you fly on Koraidon or Miradon anytime you want and in any region in the game. But remember, you can only do that after beating the main story.

Complete Pokedex and Get the Mark Charm

Like in the previous DLC, such as Teal Mask, if you complete the regional Pokedex you will gain some valuable rewards. Alongside the treasure items and Poke Balls that you get after completing the milestones, if you complete the full Pokedex, you’ll get the Mark Charm. This is an item that gives you a higher chance of finding a Pokemon with a mark.

Secret Post-Game Cutscene

After the end credits roll out, there is a surprise waiting for you in the form of a secret cutscene. To see it, go first to the Crystal Pool in Kitakami and obtain an item that potentially has connections with a Mythical Pokemon event in the future. While you’re there, visit Arven, Penny, and Nemona at the Paldean Academy. You’ll get to see cutscenes you probably haven’t seen before.

Fight and Trade With All Gym Leaders and Coaches

If you decide to invite other people as coaches to your clubhouse in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk DLC, you will be given a chance to battle against all of them, as well as some never-before-seen interactions with various characters. After inviting them three times, they will give you a unique Pokemon for their fourth visit. In case you repeat this process with everyone, you will unlock the final guest and get a Shiny Blitzle, a rare Pokemon.

Blueberry Quests and Returning Legendaries

At the entrance to the Blueberry Academy, you will meet a new NPC by the name of Snacksworth. To get the special snacks from Snacksworth, you will need to complete several Blueberry Quests. The special snacks will enable you to catch some legendary Pokemon, such as Terrakion or Rayquaza.

These are just some of the interesting things you can do even in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk DLC post-game. Some of them will bring you valuable rewards, and some new Pokemon. What the post-game will undoubtedly bring you is a lot of fun and new challenges that will keep you glued to this fun game. Enjoy!