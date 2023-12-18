While crafting a TM for yourself was pretty easy in the base game of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, it’s not that straightforward in the Indigo Disk DLC. If you’re here, you’re probably wondering how to make a TM in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk, and we’re here to help.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Where to Craft a TM in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk

There’s only one place you can make a TM in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk. That’s at the Technical Machine Machine in the Blueberry Academy Terrarium in the Central Plaza.

To get there, bring up your map by pressing the Y button, then select the Central Plaza in the middle of the map to fast travel there. You’ll then find a green Technical Machine Machine next to the two standing machines in the area, so just interact with it by pressing the A button, and craft yourself a TM with any move available from your list.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

And that’s pretty much it. It’s a bit of a hassle, as the Technical Machines were available at most of the Poke Centers in the Paldea region, but that’s not the case in Indigo Disk. Whenever you want to make one, you’ll need to fast travel back to the Central Plaza, and that can be easy to miss as you wouldn’t think to return here after visiting for the first time.

How to Change the TM Quest

Crafting a TM is a BBQ quest you can get while playing through Indigo Disk, and if you don’t want to go through the hassle of dealing with it, you can simply swap the quest out for another one by spending 10 BP.

That said, this isn’t an efficient method of spending your BP, and now that you know where to make them anyways, we’d recommend just fast traveling to the Central Plaza to get the quest out of the way.

That’s all you need to know about making TMs in Pokemon Indigo Disk. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including a list of all new and returning Pokemon in the DLC.