Where to Find Lightning Perfume Bottle in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Lightning Perfume Bottle is currently one of the most broken items in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. Shadow of the Erdtree is by all means a very difficult DLC. You’re going to need all the help you can get. So we’re going to go over what makes the item so strong and where you can find the Lightning Perfume Bottle in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

What is the Lightning Perfume Bottle?

The Lightning Perfume Bottle is a Perfume Bottle type weapon that was added in Shadow of the Erdtree. This weapon scales with Strength, Dexterity, and Faith and is a good option for builds using Lightning and Dexterity/Faith.

However, this Perfume Bottle is not special on its own. You need to infuse the Lightning Perfume Bottle with the Rolling Sparks Ash of War to make full use of it and reap the benefits. Once you pair those two together and perform a roll, it deals a ridiculous amount of damage. This makes the Lightning Perfume Bottle and Rolling Sparks Ashe of War combo insanely broken.

Lightning Perfume Bottle Location

The Lightning Perfume Bottle can be picked up from a corpse located northeast of the Cerulean Coast Site of Grace in the area between Midra’s Manse and the Church of Consolation. The corpse will be lying in a pool of water and it will be guarded by a Lightning Ram.

If you can’t find the Cerulean Coast Site of Grace, you will need to reach it through a series of caverns. We recommend starting at Castle Ensis for this. Head to the Castle Front Site of Grace, located in front of the castle.

Take the immediate road to the left of the Site of Grace and keep heading straight till you come across a cliff. You will see platforms leading downwards, and you have to head all the way down.

Once you’re down here, enter the cave to the right and keep following the path alongside the river. Don’t fall into the river and go alongside the platforms while sticking to the right. Along the way, you will find two more Sites of Grace, and eventually reach the Cerulean Coast. Once there, just make your way to the location marked on the map.

That's all you need to know on how to find the Lightning Perfume Bottle and best use it in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

