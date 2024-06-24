Sword of the Night is one of the new Katanas in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. It is a semi-corporeal blade that cannot be completely guarded against, making it an excellent weapon for PvE and PvP. But since it is a missable weapon, we are here with a handy guide on how to get Sword of Night Katana in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

How to Get Sword of Night Katana in Shadow of the Erdtree

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

In Elden Ring, you can get the Sword of Night Katana by progressing Ymir’s and Jolan’s questline in Shadow of the Erdtree. In the end, you will find Jolan in a state of near death, around his usual spot inside the Cathedral of Manus Metyr.

When you talk to Jolan, after a few dialogue options, you will get the option to choose between:

Give Iris of Grace

Give Iris of Occultation

Leave

If you give Jolan the Iris of Occultation, she will hand you the Sword of Night Katana, her weapon. On the contrary, if you choose the Iris of Grace option, you will be rewarded with the Swordhand of Night Jolan Spirit Ash instead. Thus, to get the Sword of Night, you must start a second playthrough of the DLC.

So, make sure to select the “Give Iris of Occultation” option at the end of Ymir and Jolan’s questline to obtain the Sword of Night in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Elden Ring Sword of Night Katana Stats & Scaling

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

The Sword of Night Katana scales with the Dexterity stat, though it also deals Magic DMG and offers a decent Bleed buildup. To wield the Sword of Night, you must have Str 11 and Dex 20.

