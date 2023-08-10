Where to Find Dog Collar in Baldur’s Gate 3 (And What it Does)

When it comes to the different areas you can explore in Baldur’s Gate 3, The Underdark is one of the most expansive. Littered with quests to complete and items to find, it can keep you occupied for hours as you try to figure out where everything goes and what everything does. One item in particular can net you some goodies in the Arcane Tower area, but it’s easy to miss if you don’t know where to look. That’s why we’re here to show you where to find the Dog Collar in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Dog Collar Location

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Larian Studios

Finding the Dog Collar is easy enough in Baldur’s Gate 3, and it doesn’t come with any negative consequences.

From the Susser Tree Waypoint, head south toward the very end of the area. You should see some stone pillars with a glowing root that runs at the base of them. Go to the base of the pillars, and there’ll be a tombstone you can examine.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Larian Studios

Once you do, you’ll have the option to dig up the grave. Doing so nets you the Dog Collar, which can be equipped as an amulet. It’s worth noting that there isn’t any consequence to doing this in terms of party member disapproval, so there’s no reason not to dig up the grave.

Where to Use Dog Collar in Arcane Tower

After you have the Dog Collar, there’s only one location where it can be used in Baldur’s Gate 3. That place is the Arcane Tower. If you haven’t reached it yet, it can be found in the lower left corner of the map.

Do be warned, though, that it is guarded by Arcane Turrets, and you’ll need to disable them using Susser Blooms. These can be gathered around the Susser Tree, and will glow with an anti-magic field effect. You’ll likewise need to do some platforming with the jump command, so consider bringing Lae’zel along with you.

Once you’ve made the proper preparations, head to the tower. Then, make your way down to the lowest level to restart its generator and activate the elevator at the center of the tower. It can be operated by pressing the buttons on its floor. Take it up to the second to highest level, which has a bed and missing chunks of floor. Go toward the bed, and you’ll find a button above a dog bowl.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Larian Studios

If you press the button with the character who has the Dog Collar equipped, then food will be dispensed into the bowl. This can be done for each member of your party that equips the Collar, resulting in a decent amount of free food items that can go toward a Long Rest.

And with that, you’ve learned everything there is to know about the Baldur’s Gate 3 Dog Collar. We’ve done plenty of other guides on similar items, so be sure to check them out down below.