Dave the Diver is full of so many mysteries to explore down in the deep blue, with a vibrant abundance of sea creatures to discover and bring back, especially sharks which can help bolster your funds early on. One of the most elusive among them is the Cookiecutter Shark. If you’re wanting to track down this particularly feisty fellow but aren’t sure where to look, we’ve put together a handy guide for where to find the Cookiecutter Shark in Dave the Diver.

How to Get to the Cookiecutter Shark in Dave the Diver

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

While other sharks in the game like Klaus the Great White like to make quite an entrance, the Cookiecutter shark prefers to stay low key down in the deep. To make your way to its lair, you’ll need to strap on your suit with your trusty harpoon and plenty of air and dive down into the Blue Hole Depths.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Once you reach at least 150 meters, you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for a skinny, green-colored shark swimming through the dark caverns. Sometimes it’ll be found as deep as 250 meters, so be sure to look thoroughly.

Beware that this shark is aggressive and will do its best to charge at you for a sharp-toothed chomp if you’re not careful. Use your harpoon to defeat and capture the shark, which you can use for plenty of meat at Bancho Sushi.

That concludes our guide for how to find the Cookiecutter Shark in Dave the Diver. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what has been your favorite creature to find in the game so far.

