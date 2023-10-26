Where to Find Science Trophy as Miles in Spider-Man 2 (Just Let Go Trophy Guide)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 continues the story of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in an expanded New York filled with plenty of secrets to uncover. This guide will help you do just that and obtain the Just Let Go trophy in Spider-Man 2 by locating the Science Trophy.

Spider-Man 2 Science Trophy Location

For those that are unaware, the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales saw the hero clash with longtime friend and villain, Phin Mason — aka The Tinkerer — as she wages war against the Roxxon Corporation. The two were close growing up, but gradually drifted apart as life got in the way; only for their alternate lives to catch up to each other.

After defeating Phin and seeing her sacrifice herself by containing the destructive effects of the Nuform detonation at the conclusion of the game, a post-credits scene shows Miles remembering his lost friend by placing their science trophy at Trinity Church. This is the very same science trophy players are tasked with finding in Spider-Man 2, and you’ll need to go to the exact place Miles left it in order to obtain the Just Let Go Trophy.

In the sequel, New York has undergone some changes, but the Trinity Church is still found in roughly the same area. Head to the Financial District, and look for this location near to the southern edge.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Swing over to the south side of the church, and check out one of the outer walls for a bright, blue object. This squarish item is the science trophy won by Miles and Phin back in the day. Use Triangle to interact with it, and the hero will share some reflective thoughts as he wishes that his friend was still around.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Completing that action will trigger the Just Let Go trophy notification, adding it to a hopefully growing collection on your journey to getting the Platinum trophy for this stellar sequel.

Can Peter Interact With the Science Trophy?

While the Trophy description is pretty clear that you should seek out the Science Trophy as Miles, you may be curious about what happens if you try to find and interact with it as Peter.

Sadly, there isn’t really an answer. Even if you do find the memorial as the original Spider-Man, he can’t interact with it in any way. It’s a bit of a bummer, but makes sense given he’d have no idea what it meant or why it was up on top of a church.

That's everything you need to know when it comes to finding the Science Trophy for the Just Let Go trophy in Spider-Man 2.