On your mission to manage your very own sushi restaurant, you’ll spend a lot of your time diving into the briny waters of the Blue Hole in your bid to satiate the hunger of your many patrons. Along your travels, however, you’ll likely come across plenty of unique items like a Bug Net, a Dive Knife, a Cargo Box, and many more. Most items are easy to figure out, but some remain a bit of a mystery. If you’ve arrived here, you’re probably wondering what to do with Flasks in Dave the Diver. Luckily, you’ve come to the right place.

How to Use a Flask in Dave the Diver

Interestingly, at the time of writing, Flasks have no practical use in Dave the Diver whatsoever. In fact, we found that the only real use for them is to sell the Flasks to Cobra’s Premium Shop for 2 Gold.

Fortunately, Flasks only weigh 0.01kg, so they’re not very heavy to carry with you, but they’re not particularly useful other than for selling.

There is a possibility that a future update may introduce a mechanic that may make Flasks more useful to the player, to hold more, say, Soy Sauce for crafting. However, that’s simply conjecture right now. At the moment, we’re sorry to say that Flasks aren’t very valuable or beneficial in the game and have no practical application at all.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on what to do with Flasks in Dave the Diver. For more, here’s where to find Tsuchi’s house and how to get the Steel Net Sensor Trap. Otherwise, go ahead and take a peek at our further coverage down below before you go.