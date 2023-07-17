Where to Find Tsuchi’s House in Dave the Diver (Seaweed Collector Guide)

While Dave the Diver is full of many different sub-aquatic areas to explore and quests to embark on, many of the most exciting, lore-driven ones in the game come from the Sea People. As Dave gradually befriends them by aiding them via one quest or another, he gains an abundance of knowledge about life for creatures of all kinds below the surface. The Finding the Seaweed Collector quest is among that list, and if you’re struggling to figure out how to find the Seaweed Collector, we’ve put together a handy guide that will lead the way to Tsuchi’s House.

How to Start the Finding the Seaweed Collector quest in Dave the Diver

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

In order to begin the Finding the Seaweed Collector quest, you’ll need to head back down to the Sea People Village and talk to the NPC Mima once more inside her restaurant. Note that this is the third quest in Mima’s sidestory, and it won’t unlock until you’ve completed both ‘Deliver Mima’s Lunchboxes’ and ‘Tube Corals Needed’.

Mima will tell Dave that Tsuchi the Seaweed Collector is the main purveyor of seaweed for her restaurant, and with him missing (and thus her ingredients) she hasn’t been able to keep the place open. She remarks that she has the key to Tsuchi’s house in order to help feed his pet turtle, but cannot leave her restaurant unoccupied.

This of course is where Dave comes in, and she gives you the key to go find out what’s going on with Tsuchi. First make your way out of the Sea People Village via the exit on the left side, and back to the Blue Hole. You first need to find traces of Jellyfish that Tsuchi’s turtle typically eats.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

From there swim through the archway to your left, and then all the way up until you’re able to turn to the right, and then slightly up through a narrow tunnel filled with tubeworms. Use your UV light to get past them safely.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

From here, swim up and to the left again until you spot a Jellyfish fragment. From there, follow the trail of fragments straight to the left until you spot Tsuchi’s house. Dave hears strange noises and wonders if he should go in and investigate. Do just that and head through the door on the left.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Upon entering, you’ll see Tsuchi panicking over his pet turtle Dona, who appears to have eaten something strange that’s making him run amok. Tsuchi immediately asks for help to calm him down, so you’ll need to catch him.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Swim up behind Dona and grab him by the tail, then get ready to mash the space bar several times to hold on until he spits out what’s bothering him. It turns out to be a plastic bag that he was choking on, to which Dave chides the human that would think to throw such a thing into the sea.

Tsuchi graciously thanks you and says he’ll now be able to resume gathering seaweed with Dona at his side. Return to Mima to report the news, and the quest will be complete.

That concludes our guide for where to find Tsuchi’s house in Dave the Diver. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what you like most about the game so far.

