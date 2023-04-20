Image Source: Guerrilla Games via Twinfinite

Developed by Guerrilla Games and published by Sony, Horizon Forbidden West has received a hefty expansion, dubbed Burning Shores, that adds a new explorable region just south of the Tenakth Clan Lands. While the bulk of your time will be spent taking down robotic beasts the size of the Eiffel Tower, you’ll also spend time unravelling head-scratching puzzles. For those who’ve arrived here, you’re likely on the hunt for what the Words of Attainment are in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores. With that in mind, let’s get into it!

Words of Attainment Puzzle Solution in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores

In the third main quest for the Burning Shores DLC, called The Stars in Their Eyes, you’ll soon receive an objective to find the Words of Attainment. What makes this task particularly bewildering is that you’ll simply be given a search area to figure out the puzzle, rather than a clear and concise waypoint.

Thankfully, there’s more than just one way of fulfilling this objective and finding the Words of Attainment.

Image Source: Guerrilla Games via Twinfinite

Firstly, you can speak to Otasu who can be found sitting on a bench downstairs. When you speak to him, make sure to pick these specific dialogue choices: “Attainment” > “They were dedicated”. Once you choose these dialogue options, he will give you the Words of Attainment.

Another method is by speaking to Kiral, who can be found in the right-hand corner. Speaking to her, choose the dialogue options: “Attainment?” > “A New World”. This will lead to her giving you those special words that you need.

Specifically, the Words of Attainment are as follows:

Only through devotion may I embrace his light. Only through him may I ascend to a new world.

Fortunately, if you mistakenly chose the wrong dialogue options, you can always re-load an earlier save and select the correct answers.

And with that, we’ve clued you in on what the Words of Attainment are in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores. For more, here are all the new machines in the Burning Shores DLC. Or alternatively, feel free to explore the links below.

