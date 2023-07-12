What the Staff Light Bulb Icon Means in Dave the Diver

For the most part, Dave the Diver is a pretty straightforward game to play, but there are a few intricacies that may confuse you as you go along. For instance, ever noticed that light bulb icon that appears on your staff member’s page at Bancho Sushi? Here’s what you need to know about that.

Dave the Diver Staff Light Bulb Icon Meaning Explained

Whenever you get a new staff member in Dave the Diver and check the staff management page, you may notice that they have a light bulb icon over their portrait. What this means is that the next time you train them to level them up, they’ll either unlock a new skill or a new food recipe.

With that in mind, even if you have a staff member who’s absolutely atrocious in terms of stats, if they happen to have the light bulb icon above their head, it’s definitely worth leveling them up at least one more time to see if you can unlock a new recipe. The recipe can then be learned by spending your Artisan’s Flames at Bancho Sushi as per usual.

Alternatively, they could also learn a new skill that really takes them to the next level in-game. They may be able to start helping you with menial tasks that make your job much easier while you’re working at the restaurant.

How to Train Staff Members in Dave the Diver

Now that you know what the light bulb icon means, it’s time to train up your staff. While at Bancho Sushi, open the Staff menu, select a member, then select the Training option.

Image Source: MintRocket via Twinfinite

You’ll need to spend Gold to train them, and the amount required goes up as their level gets higher.

And that’s what the light bulb icon means in Dave the Diver. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.