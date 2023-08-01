Guides

What Does Harvey Like in Stardew Valley? Favorite Gifts & Friendship Guide

Make the doctor your best friend!

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite
Among the activities to do in Stardew Valley, one of the more unique ones is developing friendships with the various NPCs of Pelican Town. Getting yourself well-acquainted with those in town can help unlock special quests and cutscenes, as well as receiving useful gifts in the mail. Harvey is an especially good friend to have, given him being Pelican Town’s local doctor, and if you’re wondering how to gain more friendship points with him, here is our handy friendship guide of what Harvey likes in Stardew Valley, including his favorite gifts.

Who is Harvey in Stardew Valley?

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Harvey is one of the main villagers NPCs that reside in Pelican Town. Notable by his glasses and mustache, he serves as the town’s local doctor and runs the medical clinic next to Pierre’s shop. Maru, the daughter of local carpenter Robin and Demetrius, works as Harvey’s assistant in the clinic.

Harvey is humble and good-natured, expressing his passion about caring for the health of the townsfolk. Several of the other villagers visit his clinic for their checkups, and he lives in his apartment located just above it.

The player can develop a strong friendship with Harvey, and also a relationship if they so choose, as Harvey is one of the 12 villager NPCs you can marry. To help bolster those friendship heart points, gifts are essential, and most of the items Harvey likes are either Artisanal Goods or foraged items. You can offer him up to 2 gifts per in-game week, his birthday on the 14th of Winter being the exception for an extra gift.

Below are all of the items Harvey loves and likes to receive as gifts. We’ve included the “Universal” items as well, which are welcomed by all of the villagers.

Items That Harvey Loves/Likes to Receive

ItemDescriptionSourceIngredients
CoffeeIt smells delicious. This is sure to give you a boost.Stardrop Saloon menu, brewed in a Keg5 x Coffee Beans
PicklesA jar of your home-made pickles.made with a Preserves Jar1 x any Vegetable or Ginger
Super MealIt’s a really energizing meal.Cooking1 x Bok Choy, 1 x Cranberries, 1 x Artichoke
Truffle OilA gourmet cooking ingredient.made with an Oil Maker1 x Truffle
WineDrink in moderation.brewed in a Keg1 x any Fruit
Chanterelle (Like)A tasty mushroom with a fruity smell and slight peppery flavor.Foraging – Fall Season (often in Secret Woods)None
Common MushroomSlightly nutty, with good texture.Foraging – Fall SeasonNone
DaffodilA traditional spring flower that makes a nice gift.Foraging – Spring SeasonNone
DandelionNot the prettiest flower, but the leaves make a good salad.Foraging – Spring SeasonNone
Duck EggIt’s still warm.dropped from DucksNone
Duck FeatherIt’s so colorful.dropped from DucksNone
GingerThis sharp, spicy root is said to increase vitality.Foraging (Ginger Island)None)
Goat MilkThe milk of a Goat.dropped from GoatsNone
Large Goat MilkA gallon of creamy Goat’s milk.dropped from Goats (high friendship rating)None
HazelnutThat’s one big hazelnut!Foraging – Fall SeasonNone
HollyThe leaves and bright red berries make a popular winter decoration.Foraging – Winter SeasonNone
LeekA tasty relative of the onion.Foraging – Spring SeasonNone
Magma CapA very rare mushroom that lives next to pools of lava.Foraging – Volcano Dungeon (Ginger Island)None
MorelSought after for its unique nutty flavor.Foraging – Spring Season (often in Secret Woods)None
Purple MushroomA rare mushroom found deep in caves.Foraging (The Mines), can also drop from Mushroom TreesNone
QuartzA clear crystal commonly found in caves and mines.Foraging (The Mines)None
Snow YamThis little yam was hiding beneath the snow.Tilling – Winter Season (use Hoe tool to dig up from Artifact spots)None
Spring OnionThese grow wild during the spring.Foraging – Spring Season (common in Cindersap Forest)None
Wild HorseradishA spicy root found in the spring.Foraging – Spring SeasonNone
Winter RootA starchy tuber.Tilling – Winter Season (use Hoe tool to dig up from Artifact spots)None
Golden PumpkinIt’s valuable but has no other purpose.Spirit’s Eve festival, Artifact TrovesNone
Magic Rock CandyA rare and powerful candy infused with the essence of the prismatic shard.Desert Trader for 3 x Prismatic Shards, reward for donating 90 items to MuseumNone
PearlA rare treasure from the sea.Night Market Mermaid Boat puzzle, Artifact TroveNone
Prismatic ShardA very rare and powerful substance with unknown origins.Mining, Fishing Treasure Chest, Omni GeodesNone
Rabbit’s FootSome say it’s lucky.dropped from RabbitsNone

Also, upon unlocking the Movie Theater in Pelican Town, the player can invite guests along to watch a movie with them, including Harvey. As for the specific movies he loves/likes, they include:

  • The Miracle at Coldstar Ranch
  • The Zuzu City Express
  • Natural Wonders: Exploring Our Vibrant World
  • The Brave Little Sapling
  • Wumbus

He also enjoys Apple Slices, Jasmine Tea, and Stardrop Sorbet from the Concession Stand.

That concludes our guide for what Harvey likes in Stardew Valley, and how to increase friendship with him. We hope you find this helpful, and let us know what you like most about the game.

