What Does Haley Like in Stardew Valley? Favorite Gifts & Friendship Guide

Among the activities to do in Stardew Valley, one of the more unique ones is developing friendships with the various NPCs of Pelican Town. Getting yourself well-acquainted with those in town can help unlock special quests and cutscenes, as well as receiving useful gifts in the mail. Haley is an especially good friend to have, and if you’re wondering how to gain more friendship points with her, here is our handy friendship guide of what Haley likes in Stardew Valley, including her favorite gifts.

Who is Haley in Stardew Valley

Haley is one of the main villagers NPCs that reside in Pelican Town. She lives at her parents’ house south of the Town Square with her sister Emily. The two of them are taking care of the home and each other while their parents are traveling. Once unlocked, she’ll visit Ginger Island on occasion.

Haley is talkative and friendly, and shares an interest in fashion like her sister. She frequents the local beach near Willy’s shop and will also visit Alex at the Ice Cream Stand during the Summer.

The player can develop a strong friendship with Haley, and also a relationship if they so choose, as Haley is one of the 12 villager NPCs you can marry. To help bolster those friendship heart points, gifts are essential, and most of the items Haley likes are either Artisanal Goods or Flowers. You can offer her up to 2 gifts per in-game week, her birthday on the 14th of Spring being the exception for an extra gift.

Below are all of the items Haley loves and likes to receive as gifts. We’ve included the “Universal” items as well, which are welcomed by all of the villagers. Note: Unlike other villager NPCs, Haley does NOT like Prismatic Shards.

Items That Haley Loves/Likes

Item Description Source Ingredients Coconut A seed of the coconut palm. It has many culinary uses. Foraging (Calico Desert) None Fruit Salad A delicious combination of summer fruits. Cooking 1 x Blueberry, 1 x Melon, 1 x Apricot Pink Cake There’s little heart candies on top. Cooking 1 x Melon, 1 x Wheat Flour, 1 x Sugar, 1 x Egg Sunflower A common misconception is that the flower turns so it’s always facing the sun. Farming 1 x Sunflower Seeds Daffodil (Like) A traditional spring flower that makes a nice gift. Foraging None Golden Pumpkin (Universal Love) It’s valuable but has no other purpose. Spirit’s Eve Festival (maze puzzle), Artifact Trove None Magic Rock Candy (Universal Love) A rare and powerful candy infused with the essence of the prismatic shard. Reward for donating 90 items to the Museum, Desert Trader for 3 x Prismatic Shards None Pearl (Universal Love) A rare treasure from the sea. Night Market Mermaid Boat puzzle, Artifact Trove None Rabbit’s Foot (Universal Love) Some say it’s lucky. dropped from Rabbits (high friendship rating) None

Also, upon unlocking the Movie Theater in Pelican Town after completing all of the Community Center bundles, the player is able to bring a guest with them to watch a movie, including Haley. Below is a list of the movies she loves/likes:

It Howls in the Rain

Mysterium

Natural Wonders: Exploring Our Vibrant World

The Brave Little Sapling

The Miracle at Coldstar Ranch

The Zuzu City Express

From the Concession Stand, Haley enjoys the Cappuccino Mousse Cake and Stardrop Sorbet.

That concludes our guide for what Haley likes in Stardew Valley, and how to build a friendship with her. We hope you find this helpful, and let us know what you like most about the game.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides, such as our very own Stardew Valley wiki guide.