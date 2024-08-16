Unusual Force 4 Trello Link (August 2024)

If you’re after the Unusual Force 4 Trello link, we’ve got you covered. This ever-updated Roblox game from Unusual Brawlers is a proper beat-em-up, with a plethora of skills to equip for stat boosts and augmentations of your play style. If you’ve found it intimidating so far, the Trello board is a great starting point.

What Is the Unusual Force 4 Trello Link?

Click here for the Unusual Force 4 Trello link. This was last confirmed as active on August 15, 2024.

All you need to do is press the link above and close the pop-up message. Then you’ll instantly get access to the full board with viewer permissions. If you’ve got a Trello account, you can hit the star icon to add it to your favorites folder, meaning it appears on your dashboard when loading onto the website.

Otherwise, you should bookmark this page and use the link above. Since Trello boards can go down or expire, we’ll ensure our link is always updated.

What Is on the Unusual Force 4 Trello?

The Unusual Force 4 Trello board is a constantly updated archive containing plenty of detail on the game. It starts off by providing lots of contextual information on the game, such as the Roblox link and group link. There’s also a starting document on Google Docs to check out, plus some other social links.

Next, you should read through the Styles column, which is easily the most useful one on the entire board. It contains individual cards for each fighting style with GIFs of each move, details on the cost, and stats (some of which are yet to be filled in).

Once you’ve decided which fighting style to opt for, you’ll want to look at the next column along entitled ‘Optimal combo’. It contains another card per fighting style, but each one lists which combo does the most damage, and how to pull it off in-game. That way, you can fully optimize your style before diving into your first fight.

Following that, you can read up on Unusual Force 4’s core fighting mechanics. There are specific entries for blocking, aggression, health, and more complex features like taunting and hyperarmor. Lastly, there’s a column with other miscellaneous information, like the game passes, maps, and essences, which are also worth checking if you want to hone your build further.

