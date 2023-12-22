Top 10 Best Minecraft Chandelier Designs, Ranked

Chandeliers are a really classy addition to any room. That of course includes Minecraft; just because the world is blocks doesn’t mean it can’t be elegant! For some fun chandelier design inspiration, here are your top 10 best Minecraft chandelier ideas, ranked.

10. The Natural One

Credit to TheBlueZkull

This one doesn’t particularly stand out as far as color or chandelier design, but that’s what makes it great. Ones like these can fit into any themed space. Sometimes, the simple things are the best things.

9. A Rustic Beauty

Credit to TheBlueZkull

The brick texture of this chandelier design combined with its color pattern are just lovely. It gives that feeling of aesthetic attraction without being overly lavish. You can put this in a workspace, or a home and it will get the job done perfectly.

8. Fire In Art

Credit to TheBlueZkull

No matter what kind of color combination you pick, you can never go wrong with a gradient, which is what makes this one stand out so well. It has a comfortable warmth that adds a kiss of coziness.

7. Skeleton Heads Chandelier

Credit to WeirdBuisness9134

Everybody needs a unique piece of furniture and if you want to be really out of the box, why not build a chandelier design made out of skeleton heads? It’s very Wednesday Addams.

6. The Beginners Kit

Credit to CosmicPig749

We all have to start somewhere, and this design is perfect for the new builder because it doesn’t need supplies that are hard to get. This is a great way to learn the basics of chandelier designs in the game.

5. Amethyst Chandelier Build

Credit to IamPixel

Got some extra amethysts laying around? Crystals always add a whimsical touch to a build. They’re both beautiful and spiritual at the same time, perfect for the one looking to get in touch with their inner self.

4. Ocean Reflections

Credit to TheBlueZkull

The shade of blue could be perfect for an under the sea theme or just a universal decoration. The metallic design adds shimmer that takes it from ordinary to extraordinary.

3. Think Green Chandelier Design

Credit to IamPixel

Gardens need pretty lighting too and these ones which are bringing us back to nature fit the bill. Reddish brown in the wooden frame really brings out the golden undertones in the fruit on the plants, in turning highlighting the vegetation.

2. The Glass Rainbow Chandelier

Credit to Scooter_92MC

Rainbow is a good idea when it comes to decoration ideas because it just adds joy wherever you put it. This one in particular looks complicated but can easily be done using glass panels which are made from sand, and you can use any combination of colors you want!

1. Shimmer Shimmer Chandelier

Credit to TheoulisesLIV

When you’re extra, you always go big or go home. This chandelier design is for that player who puts 110 percent into everything they do, it’s big, glamorous and gorgeous.

Hopefully, this helped to get your creative juices flowing! For more Minecraft wisdom, consider checking out our Minecraft guides below.

