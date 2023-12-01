Don’t you hate trying to mine underwater in Minecraft? Your mining speed is absolutely atrocious and ends up taking significantly longer. Sure, you could build dams, but that takes a lot of man hours to drain a portion of a river and even more so if it’s the ocean. What you need is an item with the Aqua Affinity enchantment, and we’ll show you how to get it in Minecraft!

What is the Aqua Affinity Enchantment in Minecraft?

So, when you’re mining underwater in Minecraft, the speed of your mining is slowed by five times! For example, if you’re mining a stone block with a wooden pickaxe, a task that takes about one second, will take five seconds if it were done underwater. Five seconds adds up when you have more than one stone block to mine!

Now, if you have a helmet with the Aqua Affinity enchantment—it can only be applied to helmets and the Turtle Shell—then that slowdown effect no longer applies. You’ll be mining underwater as if you were aboveground. Pretty sweet, right? It makes mining underwater bearable!

How to Get Aqua Affinity Enchantment in Minecraft

There are multiple ways to get Aqua Affinity, but none are more easier than enchanting a helmet yourself using an enchantment table. Aqua Affinity is available right away, but you do have to be at least level 13 to complete it.

Image Source: Mojang via Twinfinite

That shouldn’t be too hard, so if you’re already level 13, simply slot a helmet in the enchantment table, offer some Lapis Lazuli, and Aqua Affinity will appear as an option. You can also find the enchantment from:

Fishing in open waters (with the help of the Luck of the Sea enchantment)

As loot in chests from dungeons

Trading with librarian villagers

