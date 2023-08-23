Top 10 Best Minecraft Skull House Designs

Forget cozy cabins and warm cottages—the best house design in Minecraft involve skulls. Nothing is more welcoming than the open maw of bone-white teeth. Whether it’s Halloween or not, let’s spice up your Minecraft playthrough with some spooky, scary skeletons!

The Best Skull House Designs in Minecraft

10. Simple Skeleton Cave House

Starting off with something simple, this skull house designed by YouTuber A1MOSTADDICTED MINECRAFT is about as detailed as you can get with very little time. There are enough layers to give the house a good bit of depth, and the hands coming out of the ground is a nice touch.

Given that the skeleton cave house is built into a mountain, you have some wiggle as to what you want. The creator went with a nether portal, but you could go further by designing a cozy (and creepy) house on the inside.

9. Skull Mansion

For something a lot more detailed and rather elaborate, we have YouTuber Ayvocado’s skull mountain base. And yes, that is a base with all the amenities you need to survive in Minecraft. It’s also very detailed on the inside, so set aside a lot of time if you’d like to build this base.

It’s actually quite impressive just how thought out this skull base mansion is. Ayvocado incorporated practically everything you’d need throughout a playthrough. You’ve got furnaces, smithy, a library (perfect for an enchantment table), dedicated storage, indoor gardens, a nether portal, and even a nice lounge area.

8. Skull Island Base

You’ve been rowing for hours, into the seemingly endless sea. Suddenly, you see three massive pillars erupting from the ocean, like three fingers touching the sky. As you row nearer, you realize the pillars are islands, and at the very center, a skull looms over you, mouth agape. Something inside beckons to you.

Now that sounds fun, right? Well, YouTuber BrokenPixelSK’s skull island base is what helped paint that picture. Their ominous creation is the perfect setup for a master builder. Just don’t be surprised when no one wants to visit—or maybe that’s what you’ve wanted all along!

7. Dragon Skull Cave Entrance

Who doesn’t love dragons? Honestly, they’re awesome creatures, and that includes their bones. Even their skulls, like those of dinosaurs, are incredibly terrifying, and that makes them the perfect entrance to your Minecraft house.

This one in particular, by Reddit user u/Nemrodd, is simple, yet detailed enough that you can immediately recognize that it’s a dragon. It’s also empty inside, giving you ample room to create your own base.

6. Skeletal Gatekeepers

Ever watch Lord of the Rings? Remember the Gates of Argonath, the massive statues that the Fellowship of the Ring passed through? If you wanted something like that signifying the start of your empire, then you’ll want to check out the skeletal gatekeepers made by Reddit user u/jeelh.

Instead of awe, these statues serve as a warning: Anyone foolish enough to pass these gatekeepers will meet an early grave.

5. Floating Skull Base

What goes best with a skull base? Why, a spooky house! Reddit user u/BuildWithSteven showed off their superb building skills with a floating skull base.

The attention to detail really shows with this one. Splotches of what appears to be moss still cling to its nose and forehead, directing your gaze to the faded mansion up top. Perhaps the skull rose out of the ground, taking the mansion with it.

4. Halloween House

Speaking of spooky, sinister homes, why not a skeleton house fit for Halloween? YouTuber Avomance went all out with their design, incorporating both the spine and hands of a skeleton, reaching out from the ground.

The icing on the cake is definitely the lighting. The designer used a series of beacons of light, placed strategically, to give the skeleton’s visage an ominous glow at night. Of course, the fanged pumpkin is also a nice touch!

3. Mountain Skull Base

How about something more sinister? As if skulls weren’t sinister enough, YouTuber Eli’s Art takes it a step further by creating a massive skull base, topped with a crown. Their mountain skull base looks like it came out of an 80s cartoon—the secret headquarters of the main villain kind of stuff.

What makes it most striking, other than its crown, is the many layers used to construct the base. It gives it a really nice three dimensional look, especially around the nose. Great detail and a great look!

2. Pirate Cove

Why stop at one house when you can have an entire town? Not just any town, but one built into a skull. I have so many questions for Reddit user u/Voenixx_! Was the mountain carved that way? Was it part of some giant ancient creature? If so, are they still wandering about a bizarre version of Minecraft?

What really sells Pirate Cove is the lighting, which the creator exported the build into Maya to set the scene. The layers and light make the skull pop!

1. Skull(s) Island

Image Source: Twitter via ByMrCraft

All right, all right—one skull is cool and all, but an island full of skulls is way cooler. Twitter user ByMrCraft showed their masterful building skills by constructing a multilayered palace adorned with giant skulls.

It’s hard to say which part is more terrifying: the numerous skulls decorating the island or the equally large birds that made a home at the palace. An even better question might be: Who in the world thought it was a good idea to make this place their home?’

While that’s the last of the best Minecraft skull house designs, the building never stops. We’ve got all sorts of neat content on Minecraft! Why not find out what the best 1.20 and 1.19 seeds are? Alternatively, you can brush up on your building skills with the best farm ideas, too.