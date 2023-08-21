Top 10 Best Old Minecraft YouTubers

Minecraft’s world of blocks and endless possibilities has captivated millions since its inception in 2009. The game’s success can partly be attributed to its vibrant community, which has churned out content ranging from mods and shaders to elaborate, cinematic experiences. And with its success comes numerous spin-offs like the recent Minecraft Legends RTS.

Central to this ecosystem are the Minecraft YouTubers, who’ve shaped the game’s culture and trends over the years. For this list, we’re not just focusing on any Minecraft YouTubers; we’re saluting the veterans of the platform who have been around the longest and still actively produce content. These creators have seen Minecraft evolve through its numerous updates, and they’ve evolved right alongside it. Let’s dive in:

Stampy (Stampylonghead) 2012 – Present

Stampylonghead, also known simply as “Stampy,” is the online alias of Joseph Garrett, a British YouTuber and gamer best known for his Minecraft Let’s Play videos and his vibrant and jovial character in the game, “Stampy Cat.”

Since establishing his YouTube channel in 2006, Stampy has grown into one of the most iconic figures in the Minecraft YouTube community. His content, which often features collaborative adventures with other gamers and intricate narratives set within the expansive world of Minecraft, appeals to a wide range of audiences, especially younger viewers. Beyond just his Minecraft videos, Stampylonghead’s dedication to positivity, creativity, and child-friendly content has cemented his reputation as an influential figure in online gaming communities.

DanTDM (TheDiamondMinecart) 2012 – Present

DanTDM, whose real name is Daniel Middleton, is a renowned British YouTuber known primarily for his Minecraft content under the alias “TheDiamondMinecart.” Since he began his YouTube journey in 2012, Dan’s channel has seen exponential growth, earning him millions of subscribers and solidifying his status as one of the platform’s leading gaming personalities. Not only has he showcased his Minecraft adventures, but Dan has also diversified his content to include a variety of other games, vlogs, and challenges, garnering a wide fan base of all ages.

Recognized for his vibrant blue hair and affable personality, DanTDM has expanded his brand beyond YouTube, with live tours, merchandise, and even voice acting roles. His dedication to creating engaging, family-friendly content has made him an enduring figure in the online gaming world.

BdoubleO100 2011 – Present

BdoubleO100, also known simply as Bdubs, is a well-regarded figure within the Minecraft YouTube community. Renowned for his building skills, charismatic personality, and warm sense of humor, he has been a cornerstone of several Minecraft multiplayer servers, most notably the MindCrack and HermitCraft servers.

Bdubs doesn’t just play the game; he brings life and stories to his creations, often infusing his builds with intricate details and backstories. Over the years, he has cultivated a dedicated fan base who appreciate not just his mastery of the game, but also the genuine and entertaining way he interacts with his audience. BdoubleO100 continues to inspire viewers with his creativity, and he remains a beacon of positivity and passion in the Minecraft community.

Xisumavoid 2011 – Present

Xisumavoid, commonly referred to as “Xisuma,” is a pivotal figure in the Minecraft community, particularly known for his involvement in the Hermitcraft server. As one of the server’s long-standing members, Xisuma has contributed immensely with his intricate builds, innovative redstone contraptions, and community-driven projects. Beyond his in-game endeavors, he’s also celebrated for his behind-the-scenes work, often orchestrating server updates and events to ensure a seamless and engaging experience for both the players and their audience.

Off-camera, Xisuma delves into game mechanics, often providing insights and tutorials through his “Mythbusting” series, where he dissects various Minecraft mechanics to give viewers a deeper understanding of the game. His calm, methodical, and informative style of presentation has made him an invaluable resource for both novice and seasoned Minecrafters.

VintageBeef 2011 – Present

VintageBeef, whose real name is Daniel, is a well-regarded figure in the world of online gaming, best known for his engaging Minecraft content on YouTube. As a member of the Mindcrack server, he built a reputation for his detailed and creative building projects, as well as his unique and entertaining Let’s Play series. Aside from Minecraft, VintageBeef has ventured into various other games, offering his audience a diverse range of content.

What sets him apart from many other content creators is not just his gaming prowess, but also his warm and amiable personality, which has allowed him to foster a strong and dedicated community of followers. Over the years, his influence has transcended the digital realm, making him an esteemed figure in the broader gaming community.

EthosLab 2010 – Present

EthosLab, commonly referred to as “Etho,” is a revered content creator within the Minecraft community, known for his intricate contraptions, inventive designs, and deeply insightful gameplay. His YouTube channel has long been a source of both entertainment and education for Minecraft enthusiasts, showcasing his expertise in redstone mechanics, automated systems, and efficient farming setups. Etho’s association with the Mindcrack Server and later the Hermitcraft community further elevated his prominence. Despite the extensive reach and influence of his content, Etho is known for maintaining his privacy, choosing to let his work speak for itself. His genuine, laid-back demeanor, combined with a consistently analytical approach to gameplay challenges, has earned him a loyal and enthusiastic fanbase.

LDShadowLady 2010 – Present

LDShadowLady, whose real name is Elizabeth Dwyer, is a prominent YouTuber known for her Minecraft gaming videos. She began her YouTube journey in 2010, and since then, has captivated a vast audience with her unique and colorful approach to the game. Apart from Minecraft, she has played a variety of other games, often incorporating vibrant and imaginative mods that enhance the visual and gameplay experiences for her viewers. Her charismatic personality, coupled with her love for the gaming community, has helped her foster a dedicated fanbase. Over the years, she has also collaborated with other YouTubers, further establishing her influence in the online gaming world.

CaptainSparklez 2010 – Present

CaptainSparklez, whose real name is Jordan Maron, is a powerhouse in the realm of online gaming, especially recognized for his outstanding contributions to the Minecraft community. Since launching his YouTube channel, he has captivated millions with his entertaining gameplay, music parodies, and mod reviews. Perhaps most iconic are his Minecraft music videos, such as “Revenge,” which have accumulated hundreds of millions of views and became anthems for many Minecraft enthusiasts.

Beyond just gameplay, Jordan has ventured into various other realms, including vlogging, merchandise, and even game development. His consistent commitment to quality content, combined with his charismatic on-screen presence, has cemented CaptainSparklez as one of the seminal figures in the gaming entertainment landscape.

Paulsoaresjr 2010 – Present

Paulsoaresjr is a pioneer in the Minecraft YouTube community, best known for introducing many players to the game with his instructive “How to Survive and Thrive” series. As one of the earliest Minecraft content creators, his videos were instrumental in helping novices navigate the blocky world, teaching essential survival skills, crafting techniques, and strategies for flourishing in the game. Paul’s affable and fatherly demeanor, combined with his genuine passion for gaming, made him a comforting and trusted guide for many.

Beyond Minecraft, he has explored a plethora of other games, always bringing his unique charm and narrative-driven approach to his content. Paulsoaresjr, with his family-friendly content and engaging storytelling style, has secured a cherished spot in the hearts of many fans over the years.

AntVenom 2008 – Present

AntVenom, known in the real world as Taylor Harris, is an influential figure in the Minecraft YouTube community. Since the early days of the game, he has been producing content that ranges from challenge maps and adventure modes to in-depth analyses of game mechanics. Particularly noteworthy is his “Hunt for the Golden Apple” series, which garnered significant attention during Minecraft’s formative years. Beyond just playthroughs, AntVenom is known for his meticulous breakdowns and explorations of game quirks, bugs, and secrets, showcasing Minecraft’s depth in ways few others have. His enthusiastic approach, combined with a keen eye for detail, has endeared him to a vast audience, making him a standout content creator in the expansive Minecraft ecosystem.

These YouTubers have not only showcased their passion for Minecraft but have also built communities around their channels, with fans spanning various age groups and countries. Their longevity in the space is a testament to their adaptability and commitment, making them the 10 best old Minecraft Youtubers to watch in 2023.