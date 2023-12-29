The Sims 4: All Vet Clinic Cheats (Cats & Dogs)

We can judge the heart of a man by his treatment of animals.

While playing The Sims 4 and its expansions as intended can be loads of fun, there may come a time when you want to enable some cheats to really run wild. That’s why we’re here with a guide on all of the vet clinic cheats available in Sims 4 Cats and Dogs.

All Vet Clinic Cheats for The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs

Image Source: Maxis

Like the game’s other expansions, Cats and Dogs has a whole host of cheats that impact a variety of gameplay elements. These range from instantly maxing out your veterinary skills to keeping pet anxiety levels as low as possible, no matter the situation.

Also, these cheats can serve to improve the friendship level of your sim and your pet, as well as decrease it if that’s what you prefer. All in all, you have various cheats of making your game even more interesting.

They’re fairly easy to activate too. All you have to do is press Ctrl+Shift+C to open the cheat console on any PC or Mac, then enter the cheat you wish to be applied to the game.

What the Codes Are for Every Vet Clinic Cheat

As for what the actual cheat codes are, you can find all of them down below. Each one is organized by what it affects in The Sims 4 and described in detail to ensure you’ll know exactly how it’ll impact the game.

Vet Clinic Perks

These cheats directly impact your vet clinic with perks and bonuses. They range from instantly hiring another employee to lowering the chances of disasters occurring while your head vet sim is away.

Hire an additional vet : bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalVet_1 true

: bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalVet_1 true Hire another additional vet : bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalVet_2 true

: bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalVet_2 true Control vet supply quality and cost : Bucks.unlock_perk SupplyQuality true

: Bucks.unlock_perk SupplyQuality true Increase the rate at which customers come to your vet clinic : bucks.unlock_perk vetperks_MoreCustomers true

: bucks.unlock_perk vetperks_MoreCustomers true Make patients more amiable and less likely to get upset during the waiting period : bucks.unlock_perk vetperks_LengthenImpatienceTimeout true

: bucks.unlock_perk vetperks_LengthenImpatienceTimeout true Unlock the “Inspirational Speech” skill to motivate/buff employees : bucks.unlock_perk vetperks_InspirationalSpeechSocial true

: bucks.unlock_perk vetperks_InspirationalSpeechSocial true Lower employee training costs : bucks.unlock_perk vetperks_LowerEmployeeTrainingCost true

: bucks.unlock_perk vetperks_LowerEmployeeTrainingCost true Lower the chance of disasters occurring while your manager sim is away : bucks.unlock_perk vetperks_LowerChanceBadEvents_Small true

: bucks.unlock_perk vetperks_LowerChanceBadEvents_Small true Lower pet stress during all procedures : bucks.unlock_perk ReducePetStress true

: bucks.unlock_perk ReducePetStress true Unlock the vet coat for your sims immediately: bucks.unlock_perk UnlockCASItem true

Sims Skills

Both of these cheats max out different skills pertinent to running and maintaining a successful vet clinic. Using these cheats will instantly allow you to run your clinic as efficiently as possible without having to train up your sims.

Max out your Vet skill level : stats.set_skill_level Major_Vet 10

: stats.set_skill_level Major_Vet 10 Max out your Pet Training skill level: stats.set_skill_level skill_Dog 5

Sims Traits

Trait cheats impact auxiliary traits of your sims, like how well liked they are by other sims and pets. Altering this can lower the chances of negative interactions or events between your sims and the animals they treat.

Animal Affection (Pets will be more amiable toward you as soon as you meet them): traits.equip_trait Attraction

Friendship Levels

These cheats directly impact how high or low the friendship between specific sims and pets is. Unlike the prior cheat, these ones immediately max or min out the friendship level regardless of how long your sim has known the target.

However, it’s worth noting that you’ll need to enter the specific name of your sim and the target sim or pet in the appropriate area of the cheat.

Increase friendship between a sim and a pet : modifyrelationship {PlayedSimFirstName} {PlayedSimLastName} {TargetSimFirstName} {TargetSimLastName} 100 LTR_SimToPet_Friendship_Main

: modifyrelationship {PlayedSimFirstName} {PlayedSimLastName} {TargetSimFirstName} {TargetSimLastName} 100 LTR_SimToPet_Friendship_Main Decrease friendship between a sim and a pet: modifyrelationship {PlayedSimFirstName} {PlayedSimLastName} {TargetSimFirstName} {TargetSimLastName} -100 LTR_SimToPet_Friendship_Main

Career Cheats

The Career Cheats allow you to freely control how quickly or slowly your sims progress through their careers at the Sims 4 vet clinic. This can mean instantly achieving the highest career level, quitting whenever you want or retiring with benefits right after you start.

Add Vet Career : careers.add_career Vet

: careers.add_career Vet Get promoted in the Vet Career : careers.promote Vet

: careers.promote Vet Quit out of the Vet Career : careers.remove_career Vet

: careers.remove_career Vet Immediately retire from the Vet Career and start receiving retirement benefits: careers.retire Vet

Kill Pets

These cheats do exactly what it says above: They allow you to kill pets instantly, turning them into spectral versions of their former selves.

Get a pet’s ID (needed for the next cheat): sims.get_sim_id_by_name {PlayedPetFirstName} {PlayedPetLastName}

(needed for the next cheat): sims.get_sim_id_by_name {PlayedPetFirstName} {PlayedPetLastName} Kill a pet and turn it into a ghost: traits.equip_trait Ghost_OldAge {Pet ID}

That’s every vet clinic cheat you can use in The Sims 4. For more tips, tricks, and secrets, check out our guide on all of The Sims 4’s relationship cheats.