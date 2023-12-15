The first week of action-packed gameplay in Embark Studios’ THE FINALS has wrapped up and cashed out, and after plenty of feedback from players (particularly from those who played the open beta), the first official patch for the game has dropped today with some very welcome improvements.

Not only does it give some needed clarity for certain features, it smooths out various aspects of gameplay that had noticeable issues upon release.

If you’re wondering what to expect before seeking out your next vault of cash, here is our handy guide to The Finals Patch Notes – Update 1.3.0 (Season 1).

What’s Included in Patch 1.3.0 for The Finals

Image Source: Embark Studios

The transition from the open beta to the full release of The Finals game not only garnered excitement from the growing player base, but also came with some constructive criticism over noteworthy differences in gameplay. From how to read and understand the Leaderboards, to crashing issues (which seemed to happen more so after the last hotfix), to the overall fluidity of character movement and interaction within the game.

Thankfully, those at Embark Studios have clearly been attentive to all of the feedback so far, and promptly remedied most of the current issues with this first patch. As revealed in the patch notes provided on the game’s Steam page, the following improvements/adjustments have been made as of Patch 1.3.0:

You can now see your actual position in the leaderboards once you have played a ranked match

Changed requirements for unranked tournaments from 12 to 6 matches

The Recent tab in the social screen is now working

Fixed some crash instances

Animation improvements to movement feel to get closer to the OB experience

Fixed a bug where some doors in Vegas would open in the wrong direction

Hold interactions that are started while moving will no longer be interrupted prematurely

OCE/SA Servers are selectable on all platforms

With all of this implemented early enough in Season 1 of The Finals, players should see some smooth refinement in overall gameplay (with carriables, weapons, melee, etc) across all modes now, and all servers should now be accessible from any available platform. Not only that, the match quota for being able to participate in unranked tournaments has been lowered by half, which is a more realistic expectation.

That concludes our guide to The Finals Patch Notes 1.3.0 (Season 1). We hope you found this informative, and let us know how you’re enjoying The Finals so far, and if there’s something you think still needs addressing.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for The Finals, such as when more new content is coming to the game.