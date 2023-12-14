The Finals Roadmap – When Is New Content Coming?

With the high-tech FPS out now, players are desperate to see The Finals roadmap. After all, there’s no better way to get an idea of what new content is coming, and when you can expect it to land. We’ll dig into that a bit more in this guide!

The Finals New Content Roadmap

So far, developer Embark Studios has yet to provide a roadmap for The Finals.

This means we don’t concretely know which new features, expansions, or gameplay tweaks are coming to the game in the near future. Given it only released in late 2023, however, you can imagine a formal roadmap will be shared sooner rather than later.

Fortunately, the full release of The Finals came with several features not present in beta testing. That included a new map modeled after Las Vegas. However, a few emotes present in the beta have seemingly disappeared for the final release, as per one Reddit user. As such, there’s a high chance that more emotes and skins will be included on the roadmap.

Other than that, though, Embark Studios has not announced a roadmap for The Finals. In fact, since the game surprise dropped during the Game Awards, the official X account has yet to post. Your best bet is to keep a keen eye on those social media channels, as the first place to hear news on expansions and changes to the game.

Image Source: Embark Studios

When Will The Finals Roadmap Release?

While it may seem barren right now, it’s almost certain that a roadmap for The Finals will arrive at some point. After all, it’s marketed as a long-term live service shooter. This means new features, maps, operators, and weapons are all but guaranteed.

Once we know more for certain, we’ll update this guide with the latest news on The Finals‘ roadmap. Now the game is out in the wild with players getting the chance to play, it’s only a matter of time until we hear about new additions to the game.

For more on The Finals, be sure to check out our handy guides below!