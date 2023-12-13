Embark Studios’ THE FINALS has been making quite the cannonball splash in the genre of FTP (free-to-play), action-packed FPS titles with vibrant aesthetics, as tens of thousands of players have been flocking from all over to try and cashout on the fun, in-game that is.

With a player pool that’s continuing to grow by the day, many are undoubtedly wondering if the rumors are true that the game features crossplay across consoles and PC. If you’re in the same boat, here is our guide that answers the question — is The Finals crossplay?

Does The Finals Have Crossplay Enabled

Image Source: Embark Studios via Twinfinite

As it turns out, The Finals does in fact have crossplay across all platforms, so those on PC and current-gen consoles (PS5, Xbox Series X|S) can play together in any and all modes within the game. Crossplay is enabled by default when you first download and boot up the game, and if you wish to at any point, you can disable it by simply go to the Settings menu, which is accessible via the tab with the gear symbol in the top right corner of the main dashboard (seen above).

Once there, look for the Network sub-menu, which will have the Crossplay option listed and enabled. Hit either arrow tab on the side to disable it.

Image Source: Embark Studios via Twinfinite

Even better, The Finals also features cross-progression, something not seen entirely often in online games that include multiple platforms. This means that you can continue to level any characters you have on your Embark ID account, whether you’re on PC or a PS5/Xbox console, and vice versa. Any Battle Pass progression, character builds, and items such as style pieces, expressions, pets, weapon and ability unlocks you’ve picked up, will be available on any platform at any time.

Just remember that you’ll first need to link the accounts you have with those respective platforms (PlayStation, Xbox, Steam) to your Embark ID for cross-progression to work properly.

As to our opinion of whether you should keep crossplay enabled or disabled, our response is that it’s a personal decision that’s entirely up to you. Some players choose to turn it off in order to avoid the impending wave of mods and cheats that tend to plague massive online multiplayer games like these, despite the anti-cheat software put in place to help combat it. Others simply prefer to play in a smaller pool, so to speak, and it can potentially cut down on queue times and help with input conflicts (controller vs keyboard). Again though, it’s entirely your choice as to the experience you want to have.

That concludes our guide that answers the question — does The Finals have crossplay? We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how you’ve been enjoying the game so far, and if you think crossplay helps or hurts the experience.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for The Finals, such as how to invite your friends to the game.