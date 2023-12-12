Embark Studios’ THE FINALS, big caps and all, has blown up in popularity since its release just a few days ago on PC and all current-gen consoles.

The colorful and action-packed free-to-play shooter invites players from all over to take part in the latest and coolest new virtual game show arena, and best of all, you can squad up with your friends to conquer and dominate quick matches and tournaments alike. If you’re wondering how to do so, here is our handy guide for how to invite friends in The Finals.

How to Play With Friends in The Finals

Image Source: Embark Studios via Twinfinite

As a big-time FTP multiplayer game with crossplay enabled, THE FINALS encourages anyone and everyone to bring their friends along for the shoot-’em-up, parkour-filled ride to victory. As one can imagine, it can certainly make navigation and teamwork towards getting Cashouts and ultimately victory in every playable mode much easier. If you’re wanting to form your own squad instead of solo-queue’ing for matches, inviting friends is super easy and straightforward, and there’s no leveling milestone or other requirement you need to reach to be able to do it.

When you boot up the game and hit the iconic red dashboard (as seen above), you’ll see your created character at the forefront, along with two given invite prompts on either side. Simply click either one of these, and you’ll be taken to the Social menu screen.

Image Source: Embark Studios via Twinfinite

Here, you’ll see the current Party Setup on the left side, with your character and 2 open slots. If you receive a request to join someone’s group, scroll over to ‘Requests’ sub-menu where you can then accept invites. Vice versa, to invite others, look at the ‘Friends’ sub-menu (as seen above), and on the right side will be ‘Add Friend’.

Note that anyone you want to bring aboard needs to have an Embark ID registered, which they should have done when initially installing and setting up the game. Once that’s done, you’ll be good to go, and you and your friends can adjust settings like voice chat, and which character build, outfit, and weapon/ability loadout you want to use.

That concludes our guide to how to invite friends in The Finals. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what you think of the game so far, particularly in comparison to other popular FTP titles.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for The Finals, such as how to get credits in the game.