Are you ready to both learn and get scared? That is definitely what is happening in the Garten of Banban series, a classic first-person experience where we get to explore a school with what seems to be a bunch of weird and disquieting toys that come to life. But what if we want to get those cool-looking monsters for our home? Well, we’ll have to make a choice, so let’s take a look at the 20 best Garten of Banban toys and see what our favorites are.

Recommended Videos

Best Garden of Banban Toys, Listed

1. Stinger Flynn

Image source: Banban Plush

Stinger Flynn is definitely one of our favorites in the line. With its single eye right there staring at you and a cutesy orange look and tentacles, this is a great little addition to your sofa or even just your desk. Who wouldn’t want a stinger always hanging around?

2. Green Elephant

Image source: Banban Plush

Dumbo already had problems with pink elephants, but what about the green type of friendly pachyderm? Well, perhaps friendly is not the right word with this one. It definitely looks quite cute with its strange arms dangling around and its vampiric-like teeth, though.

3. Pink Pig

Image source: Banban Plush

Do you like a pink pig? Well who doesn’t, but what about two pink pigs stacked on one another? Well, we will say that two are better than one. Now of course, having a mouth that is hanging out on the bottom might not be the best, but having four eyes might definitely make up for that.

4. Zolphius

Image source: Banban Plush

On this list, we have many cute little plushies, but Zolphius? It definitely belongs in another category. While it does feature quite a heartwarming (well, perhaps not the right word) smile, its black eyes and nose on a white face? They might make us have a few nightmares – of the cutesy variety.

5. Pink Cat

Image source: Banban Plush

This Pink Cat does not seem very happy to see us. Rather, it seems it won’t meow at us or purr but wants to use its mouth and jagged little teeth on us instead. But have no fear, this is just a great lil’ plushie and toy to have hanging around on your desk or shelves. Embrace the pink cat, do not worry.

6. Smiley Miley

Image source: Banban Plush

Despite Miley being quite happy to see us, we are not 100% sure that its smile isn’t hiding something else. But still, with those nice lil’ dolphin-like arms, we can’t help but want to embrace Smiley Miley, perhaps it might be that it looks a little bit like a blue Yoda.

7. Long Joe

Image source: Banban Plush

We all would love to have long arms. They can be used for many different things, especially to reach hard-to-clean places around the house. But, even better if you have eyes on the end of these arms, then it’s just the best situation ever. You can pose Long Joe around your desk and it will always look good.

8. Pinky Stewie

Image source: Banban Plush

Pinky Stewie is just very very happy to see us. Or perhaps not, it might be very perturbed to see us. But either way, Stewie is just incredibly cute. We want to have several of them around the house, just to greet us when we wake up or to be with us in the bathroom or in many specific moments of our lives. Please Stewie.

9. Purple Zim

Image source: Banban Plush

Zim is mad. It is definitely very mad. Or perhaps, it is in distress. Either way, this Purple Zim is our favorite kind of Zim. We just love the way it’s holding up its little arms and hands, or perhaps claws. It might be hard to make it stand up, but even if Zim falls down, it won’t harm its cuteness one tiny bit.

10. Sheriff Jeff

Image source: Banban Plush

We always need someone to lay down the law and we can’t really think of anything better than doing it with a smile. So leave it to Sheriff Jeff to do so, while always remaining quite happy about it. And what about his cute little hat and star? Can’t help but love Jeff.

11. Queen Bouncelia Fairy Ururoo

Image source: Banban Plush

Get ready for the queen, the real queen B! Of course, we aren’t talking about any singers, but about our very own Queen Bouncelia Fairy Ururoo. She is just the best, with her purple lil’ fur, her heart scepter, and of course, her own crown. Queen Bouncelia might not be the friendliest queen out there, but leave it to her to conquer our hearts.

12. Blue Captain Fiddles

Image source: Banban Plush

The way Blue Captain Fiddles looks at us with those big watery eyes just makes our hearts melt. With its long arms and overall goofy appearance, Captain Fiddles is just great and even reminds us of some old British cartoons from the 80s. Also, we think Fiddles looks best in blue.

13. Purple Captain Fiddles

Image source: Banban Plush

While not looking as goofy and cute as its blue variety, this Purple Captain Fiddles also conquered our hearts quite easily. Perhaps it’s the lower teeth just like an old doggo, or maybe the overall friendly look, but this Purple Captain Fiddles also climbed the way to the top of the ratings quite fast.

14. Jackie Joke

Image source: Banban Plush

We all love a joker, don’t we? I mean, unless it is of the Jared Leto variety. But Jackie Joke is just one of our favorite jokers lately, with its little tongue sticking out and its nice hat which unfortunately doesn’t jingle. Wait, is it even a hat, or is that Jackie’s own head? These are some tough questions.

15. Blue Pirate

Image source: Banban Plush

While it might look easily like a variation on the Pink Pig, this double pig is slightly different and looks like it just came out of Dragon Quest. Still, with its cute bottle-like appearance and the eye bandage, we think the Blue Pirate definitely earns a spot on your desk or library shelves.

16. Sir Dadadoo

Image source: Banban Plush

Perhaps it is the name, or perhaps the purple hands or the lack of any significant eyes or nose, but Sir Dadadoo is one of our favorite entries into the realm of Garten of Banban toys. We know it is definitely the tie though, as Sir Dadadoo looks ready for business.

17. Green Rabbit

Image source: Banban Plush

We’ve had pigs, stingers, and elephants, but no rabbits yet. Let’s fix it with our favorite kind of rabbit: green ones! With its long ears and a missing eye, our lil’ friend Green Rabbit looks like someone made some very specific modifications on the classic Android robot. Leave some carrots out for our friend.

18. One-eyed Green Monster

Image source: Banban Plush

If you asked us, we would not be 100% sure this monster is green. But we might be 100% sure that it is one-eyed, of course. Indeed with its look between hungry and surprised, its big mouth with pointy teeth and spikes and fur a bit all over, this is the one-eyed green monster that might just conquer your heart.

19. Chef

Image source: Banban Plush

After all that looking at plushies, we are definitely hungry and so we need the help of a little chef to serve some good food. But unfortunately, we are not sure this Chef here is ready to serve us food or serve us as food. That row of very straight human teeth might be a little too much.

20. Basketball Ladybug

Image source: Banban Plush

We don’t have that many monsters that look like everyday objects in our list or in the game, but the Basketball Ladybug is so weird that it deserves a spot on our list. This is one Ladybug you can bounce, you can smash, and you might also want to keep on your desk for good luck. It’s that cute.

That’s all for our list of best Garten of Banban toys. For more guides on similar games check out Five Nights at Freddy’s Survival Crew codes and how to play Five Nights at Freddy’s in chronological order.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more