Sword-wielding experiences over on Roblox are pretty abundant, but Sword Warriors is definitely one of the best and most popular on the platform. Much like a Horde mode, players must battle waves of enemies, grind for XP, and unlock and level up new gear as they get progressively more powerful. Having said that, there is a shortcut to netting yourself some additional powers for free. That’s right, if you’re looking for all the newest Sword Warriors codes, we’ll clue you in. Let’s get down to business, shall we?

All Active Sword Warriors Codes

Down below, we’ve compiled a list of all the valid, working codes you can use to redeem free items in-game:

ZHIYINNITAIMEI – Ikun Companion

– Ikun Companion ANGELHALO – Angel Halo

– Angel Halo COUNTERATTACK – Free Boost

– Free Boost FORKINGDOMZ – Free Boost

– Free Boost BERSERKERXHEART – Free Boost

All Expired Codes

At the moment, there are no invalid, inactive codes in the game.

How to Redeem Codes

Much like many other titles on Roblox, it’s as easy as A-B-C to redeem codes. That said, if you’re still a little confused, simply follow these steps below:

First, launch Sword Warriors on Roblox.

Next, tap on the ‘options’ button on the lower left side of your screen (as highlighted in the image below).

Then, in the text box provided, simply copy and paste a code from the list above. Do note that the code redemption system is case-sensitive in this game.

Finally, click on the green ‘Accept’ button, and the free items or boosts will be yours. Enjoy!

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about all the latest Sword Warriors codes. For more, here are the newest codes for Sword Slasher as well as why we think Purple is hiding in the vents in Rainbow Friends. As always, feel free to browse our related coverage down below before you scoot.

