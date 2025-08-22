As the Sword of the Sea, help restore a desert world to life and fend off an ancient threat.

Sword of the Sea is a unique atmospheric exploration game developed by Giant Squid, including the artist behind award-winning games such as Journey, The Pathless, and ABZU. Surf atop a sword across sweeping seas of sand as a mysterious swordsman known as The Wraith, as you seek to restore a lost ocean.

Recommended Videos

Sword of the Sea Walkthrough

Image via Twinfinite

Note that Sword of the Sea does not feature any alternate difficulties. The game is also aesthetically very minimalist when it comes to hinting at objectives and things to interact with. Rather than a HUD that provides icons or cursors, it’s up to you to seek out landmarks and collectibles based on visual cues.

On that same note, the game does not have a map of any kind to view or interact with, so make sure to keep track of your surroundings and location as you explore.

Sword of the Sea Trophies and Achievements

Image via Giant Squid

There’s a total of 48 trophies and achievements to earn in Sword of the Sea. A minimum of two playthroughs is required to unlock all of them, including a New Game Plus run after initially completing the game.

Once you unlock New Game Plus, you’ll gain access to Chapter Select, allowing you to revisit any particular chapter in the game to catch up on anything you’ve missed, including any lingering trophies/achievements and abilities you still need to unlock with Astra currency.

Image via Twinfinite

The ‘New Game Plus Completed’ one requires you to complete the entire story once more on New Game Plus, so make sure to replay those chapters in order.

Trophy/Achievement Description How to Unlock Pro Surfer Collect all Trophies/Achievements. Obtain all other trophies/achievements in the game, which will then automatically unlock this one. Treasure Tracker Open 10 treasure chests. Treasure Chests are gold-colored chests scattered around each level of the game that contain Astra. Tile Finder Find 10 fish tiles. Fish tiles are small blue tiles with fish icons that you can find and interact with in the open world. They’ll give you Tetra for doing so. Long Distance Jumper Travel a huge distance without touching the ground. The best way to tackle this is by leaping from the ramp in Shadow Tundra that leads across a chasm to a water orb room. However, you can attempt this with any long-distance jump. Nice Combo! Land a 5x combo trick. It’s easiest to unlock this during the timed Trick Attack challenges, as you can track the tricks you do during them. Cool Combo! Land a 10x combo trick. It’s easiest to unlock this during the timed Trick Attack challenges, as you can track the tricks you do during them. Awesome Combo! Land a 20x combo trick. It’s easiest to unlock this during the timed Trick Attack challenges, as you can track the tricks you do during them. Cleanse the Veiled Sea Return all water to the Veiled Sea. Find and unlock all 10 restoration points in the Veiled Sea. Cleanse the Lost Grotto Return all water to the Lost Grotto. Find and unlock all 8 restoration points in the Lost Grotto. Cleanse the Forbidden Valley Return all water to the Forbidden Valley. Find and unlock all 15 restoration points in the Forbidden Valley. Cleanse the Shadow Tundra Return all water to the Shadow Tundra. Find and unlock the two restoration points in the Shadow Tundra. Cleanse the Frozen Drifts Return all water to the Frozen Drifts. Find and unlock all 20 restoration points in the Frozen Drifts. Cleanse the Sacred River Return all water to the Sacred River. Find and unlock all 19 restoration points in the Sacred River. Trick Attack Seeker Find all trick attack areas. Trick Attack Areas are the timed challenges found in each level (except Boiling Cavern and Sky Abyss). They’re indicated by an hourglass icon at their entrances. Trick Attack Expert Beat the high score in all trick attack areas. Successfully beat the high score (8-10,000 points) in each timed Trick Attack challenge. Wisdom of the Ancients Read all the stele messages. There’s a total of 23 stele messages in the game, which you can unlock by interacting with Stele Pedetsals scattered throughout each level. Orca Rider Ride an orca. You can ride an Orca after activating the restoration point inside a temple in the Veiled Sea. Archelon Rider Ride an archelon. Ride an Archelon (turtle with moss on its back) after restoring the water at the base of the giant dolphin statue. Humpback Rider Ride a humpback whale. Ride a humpback whale after restoring the water around the giant statue in Shadow Tundra. Sperm Whale Rider Ride a sperm whale. Ride a sperm whale after restoring water to the circular room in Sacred River. Whale Shark Rider Ride a whale shark. Ride a whale shark after restoring the water around the huge boat in Sacred River. Blue Whale Rider Ride a blue whale. Ride a blue whale after restoring the water around the tower at the far end of the map in Sacred River. Elasmosaur Rider Ride an elasmosaur. Ride an elasmosaur after restoring the water in the room with the skeletons in Shadow Tundra. Water Rider Ride the water rail 4 times consecutively. You can ride water rails around Sacred River. The easiest spot to do this is around the huge boat, as you can use the groups of floating lanterns to extend your air time. Veiled Sea Shell Collector Find all the secret shells in the Veiled Sea. Find all 10 secret shells in the Veiled Sea. Lost Grotto Shell Collector Find all the secret shells in the Lost Grotto. Find all 11 secret shells in the Lost Grotto. Forbidden Valley Shell Collector Find all the secret shells in the Forbidden Valley. Find the secret shell in the Forbidden Valley. There’s just one on this level. Shadow Tundra Shell Collector Find all the secret shells in the Shadow Tundra. Find all 10 secret shells in the Shadow Tundra. Frozen Drifts Shell Collector Find all the secret shells in the Frozen Drifts. Find the secret shell in the Frozen Drifts. There’s just one on this level. Sacred River Shell Collector Find all the secret shells in the Sacred River. Find all 11 secret shells in the Sacred River. Boiling Cavern Shell Collector Find all the secret shells in the Boiling Cavern. Find all 7 secret shells in the Boiling Cavern. The final one is from the merchant for 5,000 x Astra. Desert Rain Frog Find the desert rain frog. The Desert Rain Frog is found in the Veiled Sea. Bullfrog Find the bullfrog. The Bullfrog is found in the Lost Grotto, behind the giant dolphin statue. Horned Frog Find the horned frog. The Horned Frog is found in the Shadow Tundra, on a tall platform near the mountain exit. Poison Dart Frog Find the poison dart frog. The Poison Dart Frog is found in the Sacred River, on a small boat hanging off a cliff near the level’s huge boat. Frog Skeleton Find the frog skeleton. The Frog Skeleton is found in the Boiling Cavern, on a small boat hanging off a cliff in the lava room with the sealed blue doorway. Drop Earn the Drop ability. Trade Astra to the merchant to unlock this ability. Spin Tricks Earn the Spin Tricks ability. Trade Astra to the merchant to unlock this ability. Super Jump Earn the Super Jump ability. Trade Astra to the merchant to unlock this ability. Loyal Customer Earn the last reward from the mysterious vendor. Trade 5,000 x Astra to the merchant to get the final secret shell. Tricky Do all the aerial spin tricks. Perform each type of spin trick after you unlock the Spin Tricks ability. This is easiest to do during a Trick Attack challenge. Untouchable Defeat Tornamun without taking a single hit. Defeat the game’s final boss without taking a hit in any phase of the fight. Sword of the Sea Complete the adventure and view the credits. Finish the game and watch the credits. Speed Surfer Complete the adventure in under 2 hours. Finish the game (including Tornamun’s encounter) in less than 2 hours. Great Score Earn a game-wide high score of 1,000,000 points or higher. You earn points toward your score by performing aerial tricks. This is easiest to do on New Game Plus, as all points you earn are doubled. New High Score Beat your own game-wide high score. Start a NG+ run and beat your final score from your first playthrough. New Game Plus Completed Complete the adventure in New Game Plus mode and view the credits. Self-explanatory; beat the game once more on NG+ and watch the credits after. Water Whisperer Find all secret shells. Find all 50 secret shells in the game.

Chapter 1 – Veiled Sea

Image via Twinfinite

The game opens inside a cave, where a lone swordsman awakens from a stony slumber via a single drop of water from above. His sword also comes alive, and he surprisingly leaps onto it as a means of transportation.

Image via Twinfinite

This is where the game immediately starts you off, taking you through a simple tutorial of how to “surf” atop the sword. Head through the temple while learning how to turn and jump. Once across the gap, interact with the contraption ahead to open the gate.

Head up the stairwell, and you’ll arrive outside. Make your way across the waves of sand, and take the opportunity to further practice your basic movements and jumps. It’s also convenient to get some early points for your score.

Image via Twinfinite

Surf your way past the area full of rock pillars toward the small opening ahead.

Image via Twinfinite

At the summit, you’ll arrive at the first open-world area of the game, known as the Veiled Sea. Take in your surroundings, then surf your way down the slope ahead.

Image via Twinfinite

First head left and look for a small circle of lanterns. Surf over them to light them up and reveal a hidden room nearby. Go inside to find a Stele Pedestal (The Sea Remembers). Interact with it to read its message. It will also count toward the trophy/achievement for finding all Stele Messages in the game.

Image via Twinfinite

Make your way toward the right side of the first area, past the waterfalls, to where you see some flags. Continue past them and up toward the left, where you see a red pillar. Go over to it and use your Interact button on it.

Image via Twinfinite

This will cause the immediate area to “restore” itself to an aquatic sea, full of all manner of creatures. You’ll need to do the same unspoken objective in other parts of the Veiled Sea.

Follow the stone pathway that reveals itself across, and then follow the stream of water to a temple area ahead.

Image via Twinfinite

Once inside, go to the gold pedestal on the right side of the room and interact with it. This will cause the water in the room to drain, allowing you to gather the gold pieces (called Astra) in the small embankment before jumping up to the ledge ahead. Use the curve of it to gain enough air to reach the ledge.

Image via Twinfinite

Once up there, interact with the merchant to give them 50 x Astra from what you just gathered. In return, you’ll unlock the Tricks ability. As its name suggests, it allows you to perform aerial tricks by pressing the appropriate buttons while in the air.

The gate behind the merchant will also open, so head through once you’re ready. In the next open area, make your way around to a somewhat hidden corner area on the right, where you can see a series of pillars with the tallest one in the center. Around the base of the tallest pillar is a circle of lanterns.

Image via Twinfinite

Ride over that circle of lanterns to light them up. Once they’re all lit, a series of green bouncing platforms will appear. Ride these up to the top of the center pillar, and then use your Interact button on the blue crack there.

This will restore the sea biome to the immediate area. Before you leave, make sure to jump around the platforms to gather the Astra that’s also spawned. Also, there’s another Stele Pedestal (The Necropolis) on a high ledge behind the pillar.

Image via Twinfinite

When you’re ready, look for a path in that same pillar area that’s off to the left and up a hill.

Image via Twinfinite

Go inside to find a cavern area, where there’s another blue crack on top of a ledge. Jump up to it and interact with it to restore yet another section of the aquatic biome. This also reveals a gold chest across the room. Go over and open it to receive some Astra.

With that, leave the cavern and follow the watery path down the slope. Make your way over to the left side of the area, where another circle of lanterns is sitting in the sand, surrounded by flags.

Image via Twinfinite

Light up these lanterns, and a nearby cave temple will reveal itself from beneath the sands. Head inside the cave entrance, and in the room ahead, there will be another circle of lanterns. Light those, and the sand in the room will sink, revealing a blue crack on a ledge on the left side.

To reach it, head through the passage nearby it and interact with the blue crack at the end of the path. This will restore the watery biome in the area, and also reveal a Stele Pedestal by the large mural.

Image via Twinfinite

Jump down and go over to the pedestal. Interact with it and you’ll be shown a cryptic message about The Blade. Once you’re done, leave the temple through the same way you came in.

Image via Twinfinite

Back in the open area, look for an incline ramp ahead (seen above). Surf up the ramp and then jump off the edge to the ledge ahead. Time another jump early enough to reach the horizontal ledge beyond that, where more lanterns are found.

Image via Twinfinite

Light them up to spawn more green bouncing platforms off to the left. Use them to reach the next area higher up. Once there, follow the stone path ahead and then go right to head up stairs to a ledge with a red flag hanging off it.

Image via Twinfinite

Use the ledge to get a look at your surroundings below, and to the left, you’ll see another column ledge with more lanterns (seen above). There are even more lanterns on the ground below, and these all spawn more bouncing platforms to make it easier to navigate the area and explore for Astra if you want.

Image via Twinfinite

When you’re ready, head over to the circle of lanterns nearby and light them up to open the giant doors to the temple on the cliffs ahead. Use the ramp ledges to reach the temple itself and head inside.

Follow the path up the stairs until you reach a cavernous room with lanterns in the center. Light them up, and a spiral staircase of bouncing platforms will spawn overhead that leads to the top.

Image via Twinfinite

Use them to ascend upward until you reach a small ledge with a statue and a blue swirl icon. Interact with it, and the surrounding area will be restored. The chain paths spanning the entire region will become accessible as well.

Image via Twinfinite

Before you leave the temple, notice that several Orcas have spawned in the area. Use the bouncing platforms to approach one and ride it to unlock the Orca Rider trophy/achievement.

Let the Orca carry you to the walkway on the other side of the temple, and there you’ll find the merchant sitting to the right. Interact with them, and you’ll need 500 x Astra to unlock the next ability. Don’t worry about needing to backtrack to any particular merchant, as your progress toward the next ability unlock is universally saved.

Image via Twinfinite

With that, continue ahead to the blue platform at the edge of the room, where you can see a large chain spanning across the desert. Hop onto it and ride the chain all the way down to the far side of the region that still needs to be restored.

Image via Twinfinite

Once you reach the very end of the chain path, jump down to the ground and take in your surroundings.

Image via Twinfinite

Go straight ahead from where you landed until you see a large green door inside the cliffs (seen above). Approach it, and look for the blue crack in the ground. Interact with it, and the area will be restored, also revealing a new ability called Float.

Image via Twinfinite

Use it to float up to the doorway that’s now open, and follow the path to the next area. Continue until you can jump up to a higher platform, where another blue crack is.

Image via Twinfinite

Interact with it, and it’ll reveal a unique path along the cliffside for you to ride to the next area. Once you arrive in the big open area ahead, look for a crystal on a submerged roof that you can interact with it.

Image via Twinfinite

When you do, the sand in the area will drain, revealing a large building. The next restoration point is locked up inside behind a gate, so that’s your next objective.

Image via Twinfinite

For now, look for a doorway in the cliffs to the left, which has an hourglass symbol above it. Go through it and approach the slab pedestal ahead. Interact with it, and it’ll reveal that this area is home to a timed challenge. You must perform enough aerial tricks and achieve a minimum score of 8,000 to pass.

Image via Twinfinite

Approach the hourglass below to start the challenge. Once you’ve reached the required score, return to the center platform with the hourglass to claim your Astra reward. Leave the area and return to the center building.

Image via Twinfinite

On an upper walkway on the left side of the building’s inner courtyard, you’ll find a large lantern (seen above). Interact to light it up, which will release the first “lock” on the gate sealing the restoration point.

Now jump to the other side of the upper courtyard level, where you’ll see a boost ramp with a green jump point.

Image via Twinfinite

Ride the ramp and jump off at the end to reach the high ledge of the center tower ahead (seen above). Once you’re there, go inside and down at the bottom of the tower is the other large lantern. Light it, and the other lock on the gate will release, opening access to the restoration point.

Image via Twinfinite

The merchant will be on the bottom level of the courtyard to the right. If you have enough Astra, interact with them to unlock the next ability, Spin Tricks.

Now go and activate the restoration point, and this will restore a huge span of the area and activate the next chain path. You can catch it from the same building, but make sure to explore it for Astra before you leave.

Image via Twinfinite

Also, before you leave, go behind the building and look for some kelp plants in front of a large waterfall. Use the kelp to float up to the top of the waterfall. Next, turn right and follow the cliffs as far as you can.

Image via Twinfinite

Eventually, you’ll reach another large waterfall flowing out in the opposite direction. Make your way across it until you reach a long platform stretching out over its edge (seen above).

Image via Twinfinite

Go to the edge of the platform and look down, where you’ll see another platform below. Jump down to it, then go to the edge and look for another to jump down to. At the bottom, you’ll find the Desert Rain Frog sitting on a cairn. This is the first of several Frog collectibles in the game.

Image via Twinfinite

Ride the chain path all the way back to the previous area, where the gold doors to the large building you passed before on the previous chain path will now be open.

Image via Twinfinite

On your way to the building, make sure to interact with another Stele Pedestal (The Cycle Is Broken) on the ground to the right.

Image via Twinfinite

Now go inside the building, and a brief cutscene will play, showing a mysterious figure watching the Wraith from nearby. It vanishes from view, and this ends the first area and chapter of the game.

Chapter 2 – Lost Grotto

Image via Twinfinite

Follow the path through the ravine ahead, and soon you’ll arrive at this level’s main open area. Take in your surroundings and then follow the path on the right side.

Image via Twinfinite

Turn the corner to the right, where you’ll see a pedestal adorned with a turtle head with its mouth open. You can’t interact with it just yet, as you’ll need the blue water orb in the room nearby.

Image via Twinfinite

Go and grab the water orb, then bring it back to the turtle head. This will unlock the gold doors behind it, allowing you inside. Head through the doors and follow the path ahead until it brings you to another expansive room.

Image via Twinfinite

You may catch a glimpse of the mysterious figure from earlier on the cliffs in the distance. For now, go left and interact with the blue crack in the ground to activate the next restoration point. This will open a pathway along the cliffside to the right. Ride it until you reach the end of the path and the next area of the grotto.

Image via Twinfinite

Immediately to your left, you can find the merchant sitting under some pillars. Interact with him and you’ll discover that you need 1,000 x Astra to unlock the next ability. For now, follow the path straight ahead until you reach another set of sealed gold doors and a water orb sitting in front of them.

Image via Twinfinite

This means you’ll need to find more turtle head pedestals to open the doors. For now, grab the orb and then go to the right side of the area, where you can light up some lanterns.

Image via Twinfinite

This will drain the sand in the area and reveal a room ahead containing a Stele Pedestal (Not All Wars Have Victors). Interact with it, then backtrack to the gold doors. From there, this time go left and light up another set of lanterns on the ground. These will spawn more green jump points nearby for you to use.

Image via Twinfinite