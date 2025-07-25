LUTO Full Walkthrough – All Achievements and Collectibles

LUTO is a unique psychological horror survival simulator developed by Broken Bird Games that puts players in the shoes of a man named Sam, unable to leave his home. Each attempted escape leads deeper into the unknown, and it’s up to you to figure out what’s real, what isn’t, and how to overcome obstacles to find the true escape.

LUTO Walkthrough

Disclaimer: In line with its narrative elements, LUTO’s story involves several notably heavy themes such as grief, loss, depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation. Please proceed with caution if you find yourself particularly sensitive to any of these themes.

All LUTO Trophies and Achievements

Screenshot via Twinfinite

LUTO features a total of 28 achievements on Steam and Xbox platforms, and 28 trophies on PlayStation (including Platinum trophy). Below is a full, comprehensive list of all trophies and achievements in LUTO and how to unlock each of them to help you achieve 100% completion.

Trophy/Achievement Name Description How to Unlock PROJECT ‘MELANCHOLIA’ Get all the trophies or achievements. Self-explanatory; will unlock once you get your last trophy/achievement. THE FIRST SHADOW Release the first light. Automatically unlocks near the end of Chapter 3 after encountering the shadow figure in the doorway to the basement. THE SECOND SHADOW Release the second light. Automatically unlocks near the end of Chapter 4 after finishing the House of Lost Dreams puzzle and interacting with the shadow figure. THE THIRD SHADOW Release the third light. Automatically unlocks after you interact with the shadow figure in the sand room at the start of Chapter 22. THE FOURTH SHADOW Release the fourth light. Automatically unlocks after dropping down into the room and interacting with the sitting white figure. NO HURRY Walk at your own pace. On Tuesday in Chapter 1, don’t run when the game prompts you to. Walk the whole way to the front door. THEY’RE COMING TO GET YOU Enjoy the movie. Watch the movie clip on the TV in the bedroom during Chapter 3 until the trophy/achievement pops. THE REAL HORROR Find what everyone fears. In the entry hallway during Chapter 4, click repeatedly on the white door to the right until it opens. Go inside, and at the end of the stairs, you’ll find a giant air freshener with a funny note from the developers. DEJA VU Find the present out of place. Find the blue present on the floor in the maze area beyond the door with the three red screens. Pick it up for your inventory to unlock the trophy/achievement. CORAZON = HEART Find the bloody card. This card is lying in the bottom of the bloody bathtub in the bathroom during Chapter 4. The tub must be drained for you to get it. NIGHT THOUGHTS Vanish all floating thoughts. During the sequence in Chapter 4 where you need to walk through the flooded version of the house and find the exit, find all the floating dialogue in each corridor and make them disappear by walking through them. FLICKERING LIGHT Play with the light. After finding the Videotape in the Staff Room during Chapter 4, walk back and forth through the Trigger Flicking box prompt several times until the lights break. BROKEN HEART Achieve victory during the mini-game ‘30/03’. Acquire all hearts in the 30/03 mini-game during Chapter 22. THE CHOICE Find the memory out of place. Go through the ‘Teleport’ door in the backstage area of Chapter 22. You’ll find it in the lineup of doors with different animations. PLAY IT AGAIN, SAM Tune in the radio for the second time. Find the radio in the backstage area near the end of Chapter 22 and play it until the trophy/achievement pops. LUTO Finish the game. Automatically unlocks at the start of the end credits. OUT OF BOUNDS Try to go beyond the permitted limit. Step into the Out of Bounds prompt box in the ambulance toy puzzle room and get teleported back to the room’s entrance. INSERT COIN Find a coin. The first coin you can get is during Chapter 4, in the dark hallway via the sand area after you obtain the Valve. FROM THE ISLANDS Call a special place. Dial 555-3005 on any accessible phone in the game. COLLECTOR OF COINS Find all coins. Find all 5 coins in the game. Three are unmissable as part of the story, while two are missable.

* Missable 1 – Go back up the stairs in the house during Chapter 3’s time loop, and the coin will spawn on the stairs.

* Missable 2 – Go to the other side of the caved-in sandy hallway during Chapter 4, and the coin will be there.

COLLECTOR OF ITEMS Find all the objects. Find all 24 objects in the game. Make sure to pick up each one and put it in your inventory. COLLECTOR OF NOTES Find all the notes. Find all 13 notes in the game. Make sure to pick up each one and put it in your inventory. COLLECTOR OF CARDS Find all the cards. Find all 14 cards in the game. Make sure to pick up each one and put it in your inventory. COLLECTOR OF DRAWINGS Find all the drawings. Find all 15 drawings in the game. Make sure to pick up each one and put it in your inventory. COLLECTOR OF COLLECTIONS Find everything. Complete all four item collections (must be done in one playthrough) and this will automatically unlock. ELECTROSHOCK Electrocute three spiders at the same time. Use the blue lightning bolt items in the 30/03 mini-game to zap three red spiders at the same time. OVERDOSIS Accumulate 3003 points during the mini-game ‘30/03’. Collect as many of the white orbs as possible around the game’s map, as each gives you points. Once you reach 3,003, the trophy/achievement will unlock.

Chapter 1: It’s Happening Again

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The game immediately begins from the Start screen, placing you in the shoes of a man named Sam who is having a nightmare about being stuck in the middle of a desert as a sandstorm rises.

The game will then prompt you to ‘Resist’ the storm with the appropriate button, but as the narrator continues, the screen will close like an eye and reopen in a bathroom with a shattered mirror. The chapter officially begins here.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Leave the bathroom and walk down the hall until you reach the stairs to the first floor. Go down them and you’ll see a small chest on the dresser to your right.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The narrator reveals it belongs to Sam’s grandmother but needs a key to be opened. For now, go toward the front door and pick up the keys on the dresser to the left. Go through the front door, and ‘TUESDAY’ will pop up on the screen before sending you back to the bathroom.

Leave the bathroom again and start running when prompted. After the narrator finishes, ‘WEDNESDAY’ will pop up on the screen and, again, send you back to the bathroom. Pick up Sam’s Home Keys from the bathroom counter, leave again, and the narrator will inform you that “something has fallen”.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Go down the stairs to the foyer, where an ambulance toy is making a siren noise. As it stops, pick up the Sketchbook next to it. Flip through the pages until you reach the end, and the narrator indicates that pages are missing.

Try to go out the front door once again, and ‘THURSDAY’ will pop up on the screen, bringing you back to the bathroom yet again. This time, a phone can be heard ringing. Leave the bathroom, go down to the foyer and answer the phone.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

An ominous voice on the other end says not to “let it get you again” before hanging up. Follow the banging noise into the basement and remove the cardboard hiding a trapdoor in the floor.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Open it and you’ll receive a prompt asking “Do You Want To Go Down?”. Answer “Yes” and the first chapter will end.

Chapter 2 – Beyond the Noise

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The second chapter begins with you climbing down the ladder into the lower basement level. Go through the door straight ahead and head down the hallway through the next door, which brings you to what looks like the interior of the house.

There are multiple small routes to explore here, but the only accessible one for now is to the immediate right. At the small table where you find Drawing 1 (Potential Titles) nearby, turn right again to go down the hallway with a raven portrait at the far end.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Before going too far, however, look in the mirror to your left and make note of the red TV screen depicting the number ‘1’.

Go down the stairs, and the narrator will note that something has been trying to break to through the stone wall. The hallway ahead leads to a fork leading left and right.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Start by going left and look through the peephole of the door with a strange clock insignia drawn around its frame. Through the peephole you’ll see a room with the number ‘1’ drawn on the side of a furnishing.

Back out and head down the right side of the hallway now. Look to the white table on the left, where you’ll find Drawing 2. Make note of the ‘D’ box, which has cloaked figures with the numbers 1-3-2-4.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Now, interact with the phone on the table and punch in the following number: 555-1125. This will cause an item to spawn at the bottom of the stairs near the busted wall.

Now, keep following the path down the next set of stairs and go through the door ahead. This brings you back to the same room you arrived at earlier.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

This time, go through the hallway straight ahead, pass the chair, where you’ll see a previously locked room open on the left. Inside, you’ll see three cloaked figures standing in the back, with a space noting one missing. Pick up the FANTASMA Card lying on the cardboard while you’re there.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Now, double back through the same hallway you went down earlier (with the raven portrait at the far end), and at the bottom of the stairs near the busted wall is an Old Hammer on the floor (the item that spawned from the phone call). Pick it up and head back up the stairs to the entry room.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Use the Old Hammer on the door blocked off by planks and collect the Monkey Bros Drawing and CAJA card inside the room.

How to Solve Clock Door Puzzle (Chapter 2)

Now your objective is to find and stop all 7 spinning clocks in the area. You’ve likely noticed them while running around, and you need to interact with them to get their hands to stop spinning.

Clock submerged in the bathtub in the bathroom – Screenshot via Twinfinite

Clock wedged behind a vase on the floor across from blue light door – Screenshot by Twinfinite

Clock on chair past the blue light door and clock door – Screenshot via Twinfinite

Clock on lower level of round table – Screenshot via Twinfinite

Clock inside the boarded up room on the floor – Screenshot via Twinfinite

Clock behind boxes on the stairs with busted wall – Screenshot via Twinfinite

Clock lying on rafters above the dresser with phone and drawing – Screenshot via Twinfinite

Once you’ve found all the clocks and stopped them, head back to the door with the clock insignia, where you looked through the peephole. You’ll notice all the clock symbols around the door are now X’d out.

Go through the now unlocked door into a room that’s different from what you saw before. Drawn on the walls is the phrase ‘A Lie Multiplies 7 Times’.

Your next objective is to get the door with blue light coming through it open. To do this, return to the same phone, and this time punch in the following number: 555-1725 (referencing the 7 multiplier from earlier).

The same ominous voice from the first phone call will pick up and then the blue light door will open down the hall. Go through it and follow the ambulance toys along the path ahead.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Follow the last ambulance door to an open door that it bumps into, and go through the door. You’ll see one of the cloaked figures pass by on the other side of the glass door ahead. Pick up the drawing on the table to your left and then go through the door.

As the narrator speaks, go down the stairs ahead to the right, then down the hall and pick up the Note in the bathroom ahead. Turn back, and a white cloak will fall to the floor, revealing what the narrator calls “a coin”. Before you can reach it, however, the cloaked figure from earlier ambushes you, and the scene fades to black.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

A sequence of dialogue options will appear, and you can choose any you wish. After a brief cutscene, you’ll emerge inside a sand-filled cave area.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Make your way through the cave tunnel until it brings you out into the open desert, similar to the start of the game. Use the button indicated on the screen to ‘Resist’ again, but eventually the screen will “close” and you’ll awaken once more in the bathroom.

Leave it, and the chapter will end.

Chapter 3 – One More Time

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Walk down the hallway and pick up the Script Page note on the dresser to your right. Take a moment to read its contents (particularly the word “Friday”), as it gives a hint about something you’ll need to figure out soon.

Take the Home Keys from the bowl on the table in the entryway and then try to leave the house. The word ‘Tuesday’ will pop up, similar to what happened earlier in the game. This brings you back to the bathroom. Leave it again, and you’ll even get the same Chapter 3 title card.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Don’t let this confuse you, and proceed back downstairs. If you pick up the Script Page note again, you’ll notice it looks visibly warped. Take the Home Keys and try to leave the house again. ‘Wednesday’ will appear on the screen, sending you back to the bathroom for another loop.

In other words, you’re currently stuck in a time loop of sorts, and you need to figure out how to break free of it. Repeat the same process until ‘Friday’ appears on the screen.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Once you’re back in the bathroom, take another glimpse at the Script Page. At the bottom, by the word “Friday”, are the words “GO TO YOUR ROOM” in large scribble. This is your hint of where to go to break the loop – your bedroom.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Your bedroom is the first door on the left after turning the corner in the hallway, and it’s now finally accessible (with music coming from it). Go inside, and you’ll come face-to-face with what looks like Sam’s childhood bedroom, though the narrator insists that it’s not.

Soon, a movie clip will start playing on the television in the room. Watch it for long enough, and you’ll unlock the THEY’RE COMING TO GET YOU trophy/achievement.

Go over to the bed and interact with it, which then brings up your Inventory menu. Select Isaac’s Monkey and it will be placed on the bed beside Sam’s.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Next, turn to the bulletin board on the opposite wall, where you’ll notice a page is missing in the bottom right corner. Select it, and once again, your Inventory menu will appear. Select the colored drawing you collected back in Chapter 2 and place it in the space.

The bedroom will suddenly shake, and the board will fall off the wall, revealing some posters behind it. The narrator will then divulge that Isaac is Sam’s brother, and that they used to play with their monkey toys before he fell ill.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

On that note, the monkey toys on the bed have gone missing, and you need to find where they’re hiding. To start off, you’ll first find them together on a bookshelf above the computer. Zoom in on them, and the screen will glitch, sending them to their next hiding place.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

You can now find them hanging from the ceiling fan above the bed. Zoom in again and wait for them to disappear.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Next, you’ll find them in the trash can next to the desk with the TV. Again, zoom in on them and then look away to make them glitch to their next and final hiding spot. You can find them on the tall bookshelf to the right of the TV, next to a pig figurine. Interact with them, and an eyeball will appear in front of you before the room begins to glitch more severely.

Leave the room now that it’s unlocked and go downstairs. Grab the Home Keys from the same spot as before and attempt to leave the house.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

This time, a strange chapter title card will appear in place of a weekday, but you’ll still be sent back to the bathroom. Leave it, and as you go down the hallway, the space will suddenly fade to black as day changes to night. Continue through the hallway and down the stairs.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The lights in the house will suddenly go out, but there’s a flashlight on top of a nearby box you can grab. Do so, and then approach the front door. Grab the sketchbook sheet hanging on the door and then try to open it, to no avail.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Pull up the Sketchbook drawing you just picked up for your clue of what to do next. Flip it over and you’ll see an eye inside a cracked moon. Now head back upstairs.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Follow the hallway until you see a sequence of four paintings on the left wall, resembling a descending staircase. Go over to the last painting on the right and interact with it. This will cause it to fall to the floor, revealing a crack in the wall that contains the Key With An Engraving of the Moon.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Look through the crack in the wall, and the narrator will note that Sam sees something that “sends a shiver down his spine”. Now go back down the stairs, and it turns out this is the key to finally open the locked chest on the table.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Do so, and inside you’ll find a miniature door. Pick it up, and the knocking nearby will abruptly stop. The front door is now gone (because you have it), so go through the doorway and into the dark tunnel.

Follow it until you see a light turn on ahead. Continue along the path as the house and the caves from Chapter 2 start to converge. Don’t miss the Card on the metal cart to your left as you go.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Keep going through the tunnel until you reach a door blocked by a large metal chest. Interact with the chest to move it out of the way, then go through the door.

You’ll find yourself back in the house section from Chapter 2, and the door you came through was the one blocked from the other side. Proceed through the hallway, and soon you’ll hear a phone ringing in the distance, the same one from the phone number puzzle in the previous chapter.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Answer the call, and it’ll be the same ominous voice from the previous calls. Near the end, the voice will mentioned that you “need to go back in order to escape”. As the call ends, you’ll notice the screen starting to shrink, similar to the game’s prologue, where you had to ‘Resist’ to keep going.

You need to do the same here while finding the right way out. Start by heading to the staircase room with the hanging chandelier (where you first found the Old Hammer) and go up the stairs. Upon reaching the end of the hallway at the top, immediately turn left and go through the door that’s ajar.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Go through the rocky tunnel ahead, open the next door, and a shadow figure will appear beyond it and knock you back. A unique cutscene then plays, revealing some information about Isaac’s illness and how it affected Sam.

After the cutscene ends, THE FIRST SHADOW trophy/achievement will unlock. Head through the door and toward the ladder to leave the basement.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

However, before you can, the narrator will literally stop you, force open the Pause Menu, and declare that “what you did wasn’t right”. With that, the narrator literally forces the game to close out, and you’ll need to boot it back up to continue. To clarify, this isn’t a mistake; it’s part of the story.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Once you arrive back at the start menu, notice that the floating figure on the far left side is now glowing white. Select ‘Continue’ and you’ll start once more in the desert sandstorm. This time, however, the white figure will appear in the distance.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

‘Resist’ the storm and run toward it until the screen turns white, followed by the familiar ‘I saw a ghost’ phrase in the center. Afterward, let the screen shutter, and soon you’ll appear once more in the bathroom.

Leave it, ignore the Chapter 1 title meant to mislead you, and head for the stairs. As you go down, the screen will glitch, and suddenly the stairs become seemingly infinite. Keep going and turn on your flashlight once it starts getting dark. Keep going as the cave begins to overtake the stairwell.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Eventually, you’ll reach a hole at the bottom that you’ll need to jump into. When prompted, do so, and as you plummet into the darkness, the chapter will end.

Chapter 4 – Thanks For Pushing Me

Screenshot via Twinfinite

You start the next chapter in what looks like the same basement, but it’s actually an entirely different house than before. This area of the game can feel a little confusing, so make sure to stay focused on the objectives at hand.

Go through the door ahead and you’ll arrive at a long hallway with multiple doors. Go through the second one on the left, and you’ll find a bedroom bathed in blue light.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Pick up the sketch drawing from the open cupboard on the bed to the left. Now look to the bulletin board on the wall to the right, and notice that three pictures are missing. Leave the room for now to continue exploring.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Head to the open area ahead and pick up the Note on the dresser to the right. Now, veer to the left and go through the fully open door straight ahead.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Straight ahead, you see the familiar bathroom from previous instances in the game, but instead, turn left until you see what looks like two hallways parallel to each other (see below).

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Go into the left hallway first, and up the flight of stairs. On the banister to the left, you’ll find a drawing with strange symbols.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

This is the first missing drawing for the bulletin board back in the blue room. The door ahead is locked, so head back down and now go through the hallway on the right.