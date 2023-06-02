Street Fighter 6 PS4 vs PS5 Compared – Which Should You Get?
Welcome to a new era, indeed!
Street Fighter 6 is available on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. While fewer AAA games are releasing across both generations of consoles as next-gen stock issues are resolving, some games will naturally serve as exceptions. With this in mind, gamers may be curious to know what version would be the better purchase. Here’s your guide on whether to purchase Street Fighter 6 on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5.
Street Fighter 6: PS4 vs PS5
Naturally, Street Fighter 6 offers a better experience on PlayStation 5, but the version you purchase won’t make much of a difference. The PlayStation 5 version offers much greater visual fidelity than the PlayStation 4 version, while both versions target 60 FPS performance. The PlayStation 5 version has a greater edge as far as load times as well, with matches loading roughly six seconds faster on PlayStation 5 than on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.
While the PlayStation 5 version is the clear winner in that regard, it doesn’t really matter which version you grab. Both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 version retail at $60, with no premium upgrade on the next-gen version. Furthermore, the physical release of the PlayStation 4 version will offer players the opportunity to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version, and the digital release will give players access to both. Thus, considering all factors, there’s no clear advantage to purchasing one version over the other; know that either way, you’re gonna get that same compelling Street Fighter experience all the same.
That’s all you need to know about whether to purchase Street Fighter 6 on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. While you’re enjoying Street Fighter 6 this weekend, perhaps you might want to learn more about the upcoming arcade version set to release later this year.
About the author
- Street Fighter 6 Review – Taking Back the Title
- Street Fighter 6’s Open Beta Arrives Next Week
- Street Fighter 6 Showcase Dazzles With New Features, Demo Drops on PlayStation
- There’s Bears and Baddies Abound in the Newest Street Fighter 6 Trailer
- All Characters in Street Fighter 6, Listed