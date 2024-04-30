Stellar Blade Precious Treasure Guide

Eve’s quest to save the Earth from the threat of the Naytiba can be a long and arduous journey. Along the way, the heroine can also busy herself by helping out the remaining people who call the planet home. Aside from NPCs who give out side quests, there is also a bulletin board where players can pick up new requests. This guide to the Precious Treasure bulletin board request in Stellar Blade will provide all the details on how to complete it without a fuss.

Precious Treasure Request in Stellar Blade

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Before even thinking about this request just yet, there are some prerequisites players must fulfill first in Stellar Blade. First, the story must progress to the point where Eve visits Matrix 11 and defeats the Alpha Naytiba within.

Following that, the bulletin board back at Xion will have the request, Where’s the Item? Completing this request will see players visit a specific spot in the Great Desert and retrieve a box surrounded by explosives. Once that request is turned in, the option to take on Precious Treasure will then appear.

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Now that the Precious Treasure request is active, players once again have to head back to the Great Desert. This time, it is to the southeast corner of the map, where the Collapsed Overpass is found. To locate the treasure, players must approach from the north in order to have access to the rest of the structure. Keep following the path upwards, defeating enemies, and reaching a point where there appears to be no path forward.

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Now, using the Drone and any ammo you prefer, shoot the explosive barrels next to the school bus. This will cause the vehicle to drop and form a bridge for Eve. Proceed forward and open up the target box. This houses the Blue Monsoon Nano Suit, otherwise known as the bikini outfit for Eve. Head back to the bulletin board to turn in the request to complete the sequence. You earn yourself 1,000 gold in the process.

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

That’s all there is to it when it comes to completing the Precious Treasure bulletin board request in Stellar Blade. For more on the game, check out how to earn SP fast, how to beat Gigas, and how to change hairstyle.

