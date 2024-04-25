The protagonist of Stellar Blade has already made plenty of waves with how she is designed, but Airborne Squad member Eve still has some tricks up her sleeves when it comes to creating a certain look. Thanks to the deft hands of one of the citizens still left on Earth; players will have the opportunity to style Eve’s hair in the way they prefer. For those trying to find out just how to change Eve’s hairstyle in Stellar Blade, you are in the right place.

Recommended Videos

Changing Eve’s Hairstyle in Stellar Blade

Before you get overly excited about how you want Eve’s hair to look in Stellar Blade, there’s still some work left to be done. Players will have to progress the story until they reach the city of Xion, and after talking to Orcal and getting the mission to visit the Wasteland, head towards the centre of the town to meet Kasim outside of Gwen’s Hair Salon.

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

After commenting on Eve’s hair, Kasim will return to his hair salon. Speak to him to learn more about what he does, and he will task players with retrieving the tools of his trade in order to make changes to Eve’s hair. Head over to the Scrap Plains in the Wasteland and look for the Scissors, Dryer, and Straightener. The items are easily found around the area, just make sure to take care of the roaming enemies first.

Now travel back to Kasim and hand over the tools, and he will invite Eve to take a look at the various options available.

All Hairstyles for Eve in Stellar Blade

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

There are 13 different options for Eve’s hair in total, including the default look. At the salon, players will have to use the three resources of Polymer Material, Advanced Polymer Material, and Extreme Polymer Material to change the hairstyle and choose from four colors. The choices you will have are:

Hairstyle Costs Planet Diving Tail Default A Daughter’s Memories 45 Polymer Material

30 Advanced Polymer Material Kasim’s Choice 25 Polymer Material

50 Advanced Polymer Material

25 Extreme Polymer Material The Cutest 75 Polymer Material

50 Advanced Polymer Material

25 Extreme Polymer Material Princess of Xion 75 Polymer Material

50 Advanced Polymer Material

25 Extreme Polymer Material Peach Fragrance 75 Polymer Material

50 Advanced Polymer Material

25 Extreme Polymer Material Gothic Age 75 Polymer Material

50 Advanced Polymer Material

25 Extreme Polymer Material Hatsukoi 75 Polymer Material

50 Advanced Polymer Material

25 Extreme Polymer Material Katana 75 Polymer Material

50 Advanced Polymer Material

25 Extreme Polymer Material Valentine 75 Polymer Material

50 Advanced Polymer Material

25 Extreme Polymer Material Kasim’s Signature 75 Polymer Material

50 Advanced Polymer Material

25 Extreme Polymer Material Vacation 75 Polymer Material

50 Advanced Polymer Material

25 Extreme Polymer Material Originative 75 Polymer Material

50 Advanced Polymer Material

25 Extreme Polymer Material

That’s everything vital to know about how to change Eve’s hairstyle in Stellar Blade. For more help with the game, consult the rest of our guides or search Twinfinite for more.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more