Stellar Blade How to Change Eve's Hairstyle
Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Category:
Guides

How to Change Eve’s Hairstyle in Stellar Blade

Save the world in style by choosing the right hairstyle for Eve.
Image of Jake Su
Jake Su
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 08:00 am

The protagonist of Stellar Blade has already made plenty of waves with how she is designed, but Airborne Squad member Eve still has some tricks up her sleeves when it comes to creating a certain look. Thanks to the deft hands of one of the citizens still left on Earth; players will have the opportunity to style Eve’s hair in the way they prefer. For those trying to find out just how to change Eve’s hairstyle in Stellar Blade, you are in the right place.

Recommended Videos

Changing Eve’s Hairstyle in Stellar Blade

Before you get overly excited about how you want Eve’s hair to look in Stellar Blade, there’s still some work left to be done. Players will have to progress the story until they reach the city of Xion, and after talking to Orcal and getting the mission to visit the Wasteland, head towards the centre of the town to meet Kasim outside of Gwen’s Hair Salon.

Changing Eve's Hairstyle in Stellar Blade
Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

After commenting on Eve’s hair, Kasim will return to his hair salon. Speak to him to learn more about what he does, and he will task players with retrieving the tools of his trade in order to make changes to Eve’s hair. Head over to the Scrap Plains in the Wasteland and look for the Scissors, Dryer, and Straightener. The items are easily found around the area, just make sure to take care of the roaming enemies first.

Now travel back to Kasim and hand over the tools, and he will invite Eve to take a look at the various options available.

All Hairstyles for Eve in Stellar Blade

All Hairstyles for Eve in Stellar Blade
Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

There are 13 different options for Eve’s hair in total, including the default look. At the salon, players will have to use the three resources of Polymer Material, Advanced Polymer Material, and Extreme Polymer Material to change the hairstyle and choose from four colors. The choices you will have are:

HairstyleCosts
Planet Diving TailDefault
A Daughter’s Memories45 Polymer Material
30 Advanced Polymer Material
Kasim’s Choice25 Polymer Material
50 Advanced Polymer Material
25 Extreme Polymer Material
The Cutest75 Polymer Material
50 Advanced Polymer Material
25 Extreme Polymer Material
Princess of Xion75 Polymer Material
50 Advanced Polymer Material
25 Extreme Polymer Material
Peach Fragrance75 Polymer Material
50 Advanced Polymer Material
25 Extreme Polymer Material
Gothic Age75 Polymer Material
50 Advanced Polymer Material
25 Extreme Polymer Material
Hatsukoi75 Polymer Material
50 Advanced Polymer Material
25 Extreme Polymer Material
Katana75 Polymer Material
50 Advanced Polymer Material
25 Extreme Polymer Material
Valentine75 Polymer Material
50 Advanced Polymer Material
25 Extreme Polymer Material
Kasim’s Signature75 Polymer Material
50 Advanced Polymer Material
25 Extreme Polymer Material
Vacation75 Polymer Material
50 Advanced Polymer Material
25 Extreme Polymer Material
Originative75 Polymer Material
50 Advanced Polymer Material
25 Extreme Polymer Material

That’s everything vital to know about how to change Eve’s hairstyle in Stellar Blade. For more help with the game, consult the rest of our guides or search Twinfinite for more.

