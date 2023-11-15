stardew valley treasure chest: where to find & how to use

There are a lot of ways you can role play in Stardew Valley, but one of the less common is as a treasure hunter. Luckily, if you know where to look, you can find yourself quite the stash of loot.

Here’s where to find a treasure chest in Stardew Valley and how to use it.

Stardew Valley Treasure Chest Location

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

While there are a few different ways that you can get a treasure chest in Stardew, the most reliable one is to find Secret Note #16. All the note has is a small image of a single location with a red X on it, and if you dig on that spot with your hoe, you’ll be rewarded with a treasure chest. Finally, you can live out your dreams of being a pirate!

The dig location will be directly to the right of the large boulder North of the train tracks. Unfortunately, you can’t dig the treasure chest from this location unless you’ve found the secret note, otherwise you’ll dig up the spot and get nothing in return. This makes it much more difficult to acquire, as there is no way to find a particular secret note at a time.

You’ll have to hope you get lucky and get #16 while you’re playing, but remember that you can’t find any secret notes until you complete the A Winter Mystery quest. Once you’ve got the magnifying glass, you can start finding secret notes throughout your game, but that can’t happen until at least the first day of your first winter.

You can also get your hands on a treasure chest in other ways, but they’re much less likely. The chests that you can catch and open while fishing can yield you with a treasure chest, as well as opening an artifact trove at the blacksmith. Also, if you’ve got a fish pond with 9 Spookfish, they can drop a treasure chest for you on a rare occasion.

How to Use the Treasure Chest in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Surprisingly, there isn’t really much that you can do with the treasure chest once you’ve dug it up. The main use that it has is that you can sell it for 5000 gold, which can be pretty handy if you find yourself short on cash. Other than that, it’s mostly for bragging rights because you managed to dig up some buried treasure for yourself.

Every single villager in the game will hate the treasure chest as a gift, so be sure not to hold it as you go to talk to people. You’re also not going to need it for any Community Center bundles, but if you still haven’t completed the vault room, you can use your earnings towards paying off that debt. You can however use it in the sewing machine, and it’ll yield you a rather well-fitting pirate hat.

That’s really all there is to know about where to get the treasure chest in Stardew Valley and how to use it. There’s not a huge market for gold in Pelican Town, so maybe just keep your findings to yourself. For more guides in Stardew like how to catch a sea cucumber or how to make pale ale, be sure to keep checking back here.