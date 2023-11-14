Stardew Valley Sea Cucumber: Where to Catch & How to Use

Of all the fish in the sea around Stardew Valley, none are quite as unassuming as the Sea Cucumber. While it might not be the most valuable fish of them all, it has its uses if you’re feeling lucky enough. Here’s where to catch the Sea Cucumber in Stardew Valley and how to use it.

Where to Catch Sea Cucumber in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

If you’re looking to catch a sea cucumber, then the first step you’re gonna have to take is one towards the ocean. You’ll be able to catch one at the beach, but it’s going to have to be during the right season. You can catch them in the Fall and the Winter, but you’ll also have to be paying attention to the time.

To catch a sea cucumber, you’ll have to make sure that it’s before 7pm, because you’re not going to be able to get one any later than that unless it’s during the night market. There, you have a chance of catching them during the submarine ride, but your odds are better off just trying to catch one in the water during the regular hours.

You’re also able to buy a sea cucumber from the traveling cart, where she’ll let you take one off her hands for anywhere from 225 gold up to 1000. If you really don’t feel like trying to catch one, you can also possibly find one in one of the trash cans around town, but that’ll still only be during the Fall or the Winter.

How to Use Sea Cucumber in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Once you’ve got your hands on a sea cucumber, there are a few different things you can do with it. If you want to use it as a gift, just know that Willy is going to be the only person who loves them, so maybe don’t just go around handing them out. There also aren’t any bundles in the Community Center for it, so you don’t need to worry about one holding you back from restoring the building to its former glory.

Other than that, the main thing that you can use the sea cucumbers for is cooking. You can use them in any recipe that calls for “any fish,” so Quality Fertilizer, Sashimi and a Maki Roll. However, there is one recipe that will require a sea cucumber, and that’s the Lucky Lunch. To make one, you’ll need one each of a sea cucumber, tortilla and blue jazz.

Not only does the Lucky Lunch give you 100 energy and 45 health, but it’ll also give you an increase of +3 to your luck. You can learn the recipe for that by watching the Queen of Sauce on the 28th of Spring in your second year, so you should be able to catch a sea cucumber before you’ve learned the recipe. This buff will last for a little bit over 11 minutes, and will affect things like the frequency of resource bundles, fishing success and finding treasure rooms in the skull cavern.

That’s all there is to know about the Sea Cucumbers in Stardew Valley. They’re not as rare as the super cucumbers, but you’ll still have only half the year to add them to your collection. For more guides for Stardew Valley like how to make Pale Ale or how to complete the A Winter Mystery quest, be sure to keep checking back here.