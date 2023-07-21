Secret Note #19 in Stardew Valley: How to Solve & Rewards

Stardew Valley is filled with secrets and surprises around all the corners that you don’t expect to find them, and certain events will trigger different effects throughout the game. One such event is when you trigger the Secret Notes by going to the Bus Stop and “meeting” the Shadow Guy, which will then activate the “A Winter Mystery” quest that will begin spawning Secret Notes in various locations.

The Secret Notes in the game are not received in any given order, despite the fact that they’re all numbered 1-25. That being said you can find them in any order, but when you come across Secret Note #19, you might be confused as to what you’re supposed to do. Here’s how to solve Secret Note #19 and what you get for it.

Where Do You Find Secret Note #19?

The Secret Notes in the game can be found only after you begin the “A Winter Mystery” quest, but you have to follow the footprints through the snow until you come across a bush. Interact with the bush and the Shadow Guy will pop out and give you a Magnifying Glass. Once you’ve got that, you can start randomly finding Secret Notes in the game.

You can find the Secret Notes in various places throughout Stardew Valley. The most common place you can get them is by digging up Artifact Spots with the Hoe, followed by fishing and then resource clumps. There’s a slim chance of one dropping from regular Stones, Trees or Weeds, but you’re better off going for Large Stumps, Logs, Large Rocks or meteorites, if you’ve got that sorta thing on your farm.

How do You Solve Secret Note #19?

Image Source: ConcernedApe

Once you’ve found Secret Note #19, you might be a little confused as to what to do with it. The key is the house in the picture, because when you look closely you’ll see that the house is 1 Willow Lane — the home of Jodi and her family.

The square in front of the house represents the spot that you’re supposed to stand on to start. From that point, you walk in the direction of the arrows until you can’t walk any further, then turn the next direction and repeat until you’ve reached the end of the note. If you follow the notes instructions correctly to the end, you’ll find yourself behind Mayor Lewis’ house where there will be a Golden Statue of the Mayor himself.

What Do You Get From Secret Note #19?

If you’d like, you can take the Golden Lewis Statue for yourself and keep it, or you can share it with the rest of Pelican Town. If you choose to display the statue, the next day it will have been replaced with a Rotten Plant and you’ll receive an unsigned, displeased letter in the mail with 750 Gold to keep you quiet. From that point, the statue will either appear in Lewis’ house or Marnie’s house, but if you really dislike Lewis you can take it back and keep placing it in town. You just won’t keep getting paid for it.

Those are all the details about Secret Note #19 in Stardew Valley. It’s one of the more lighthearted secrets in the game, but it also subtly plays around with Lewis and Marnie’s relationship. Whether you’re looking for another Secret Note or help catching a fish, keep checking back for more Stardew Guides.