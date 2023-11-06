stardew valley octopus: where to catch & how to use

Of all the creatures in the ocean around Stardew Valley, none are more impressive than the octopus. They’re a handy little catch with a few different ways to get your hands on them, but they won’t make it easy. Here’s where to catch Octopus and what to use them for.

Where to Catch Octopus in Stardew Valley

If you’re looking for an octopus, you’re going to have to go to where the water is saltiest. The most reliable place to get one is the Beach, but you can get them right at home if you’ve got the beach farm. Also, if you’re able to go to Ginger Island, you can catch an octopus there. No matter where you are though, you’ll only be able to catch an octopus in the Summer unless you’ve got magic bait. Well, there is one exception.

You can also catch an octopus in the Winter, but only while the Night Market is taking place. If you take the submarine ride, you are technically able to catch an octopus during your journey down, but the odds of one spawning aren’t very high. It would make for a nice surprise, but you shouldn’t expect one when you go down.

The chance of any one cast yielding you an octopus isn’t very high, and on top of that they’re only available to catch from six in the morning to one in the afternoon. To make things even more difficult, it’s one of the hardest fish to catch in the game, so be sure to stock on up bait and bring the tackle that helps you the most.

How to Use Octopus in Stardew Valley

If you’ve finally got your hands on an octopus, there are a couple of different things that you can do with it. If you’re focused on completing the Community Center you won’t need to worry about it initially, but for the remixed Master Fisher’s Bundle you will need one, so it might be good to hold onto it. Willy would love one as a gift, but there are much easier ways to gain his friendship than giving up your eight-legged friend.

You can use it to make recipes like sashimi or quality fertilizer that will accept any fish, but there are no recipes that ask for octopus in particular. However, if you’ve got one and want to take it into the mines or skull cavern for an extra boost, you’d have to cook it into one recipe or another because you can’t eat an octopus as it is.

Those are all the main details as to where to get an octopus and how to use it in Stardew Valley. They're an impressive animal, so it might be worth it to keep one just to admire it.