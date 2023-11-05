Stardew Valley Abigail: Best Gifts & How to Marry

In Stardew Valley, Abigail is a charming, purple-haired woman you can befriend or marry if you choose. She’s incredibly fun, so it makes sense why you would want to! Here are the best gifts for Abigail and how to marry her.

Best Gifts for Abigail in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

While she’ll gladly accept a gift on any day of the year, her birthday is on Fall 13, so that will be the day to make sure you give her a gift. She loves amethyst, prismatic shards, Pufferfish, and rabbit’s feet. She’s also a foodie who loves spicy eel, blackberry cobbler, pumpkins, and chocolate cake.

If you can’t get your hands on any of those, some other things would make a perfect gift for Abigail. Most are food items like beer, maple syrup, trout soup, and spaghetti. However, she also likes certain crystals like emeralds, quartz, jade, and topaz. Basically, if it’s a sweet treat (outside of plain sugar), you can bet that she’s going to at least like it.

How To Marry Abigail in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

The beginning of your relationship with Abigail will start off pretty harmless. Once you’ve reached two hearts with Abigail, go to Pierre’s Shop, where you’ll be taken to a cutscene with Abigail in her room, where she asks for your help to beat a game that she’s been playing. It’s an innocent scene, but one that can lead to a full relationship.

When you’ve got four hearts with her and it’s raining out, walk by the lake on the way to the mines, and you’ll play a duet with her under a tree. Conveniently, your player will be able to play the harp, which will serve as another bonding moment between the two of you, but choose to say that you’re enjoying the weather when prompted to get the largest bonus to your relationship.

Once you’ve reached six hearts with Abigail, wait for dark and walk into town after 9pm, as long as it’s not raining. You’ll have a cutscene where you find Abigail practicing with a sword in the graveyard, and she’ll ask if you’ve used one before. As long as you tell her that you have but don’t warn her of how dangerous they are, you’ll get an increase in your friendship level, and a spark will start to form between the two of you.

Once you’re at 10 hearts with her, a cutscene where Abigail gets attacked by bats will occur when you get to the mine, where you should ask if she’s okay and then tell her that you get scared sometimes, too. This will yield the most positive reaction, and you can now give her the pendant you bought from the Mariner.

After that, how you spend your marriage is totally up to you! She’s a loving spouse who’ll even make you soup on cold days, and you’ll be able to find her in the mines on rainy days. For more Stardew guides like how to become friends with Willy or where to catch a Sardine, be sure to check back here.