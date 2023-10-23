Spider-Man 2 Kraven the Hunter Boss Guide

Kraven is one of the big baddies you need to defeat in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The man has been tirelessly hunting Peter, who is infected with the Symbiote, and he has cornered our hero by using Miles as bait. For those who need help beating Kraven the Hunter, we have made this guide to offer you some useful tips.

How to Beat Kraven the Hunter in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Unlike the Lizard boss fight, you only need to beat Kraven the Hunter in two rounds. I recommend equipping the powerful Venom powers to deal with this boss. You can also consider upgrading the Upshot and the Concussion Burst gadgets since they temporarily stagger the man.

Phase One

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

When the fight starts, Kraven will immediately attempt to use a Stomp attack that you must parry using L1. Other moves you need to be wary of are EMP Charges and Flash Bangs.

The EMP Charges will detonate several seconds after deployment, and you need to get out of the way before they explode. On the other hand, the Flash Bang won’t deal any damage, but it can temporarily disorient you.

Kraven will use this chance to create distance and shoot a spear at you. You can dodge this projectile or use the L1 and R1 buttons to throw it back at the boss.

Phase Two

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Your main priority in phase two is ensuring the massive bell doesn’t ring. You can use your Web-shooter gadget and cover the instrument with webs by pressing the R1 button.

Besides his regular attacks, Kraven will jump on a tree branch and try to snipe you from afar. You must dodge the oncoming bullet and press the Triangle button to close the distance.

Once you reduce Kraven’s health bar to half, several Robotic Hounds will enter the arena. You need to deal with them first because they can release an electric pulse that can disable your abilities.

When Kraven is dying, the boss will use his cloaking technology to render him invisible. You must pay attention to your Spider-Sense to avoid the oncoming attacks.

Now that you know how to beat Kraven the Hunter, you can check out related Spider-Man 2 articles below this post. I recommend reading the top 15 best Easter Eggs list and the best skills guide.