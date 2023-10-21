Can You Lose Venom Powers in Spider-Man 2? Answered

Getting your hands on the mighty powers of Venom has been a big part of the marketing leading up to Insomniac Games’ much-anticipated sequel’s launch, and it’s easy to see why. Not only is the creepy symbiotic parasite incredibly recognisable and a fan favorite, but it boasts some snazzy powers to boot. As a result, if you’re wondering whether you can lose your Venom powers in Spider-Man 2, here’s what you need to know.

***Major Story Spoilers Incoming!***

Do You Lose Your Venom Powers in Spider-Man 2?

Interestingly, yes — you do lose your Venom powers in Spider-Man 2. However, it’s only briefly as it’s a key part of the main story.

You see, while the Symbiote’s first host is Harry Osborn, the extraterrestrial parasite globs onto Peter Parker when he suffers a mortal wound at the hands of Kraven the Hunter. Toward the end of the game, however, Harry gets the Symbiote back from Peter, and the player temporarily loses their Venom powers.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

However, Peter gets these powers back again near the end of the story, but not quite in the same way. While Peter loses his Symbiote suit and powers near the end of the game, he gets them back once he obtains the Anti-Venom Suit. This also comes with the added effect of dealing more damage to Symbiotes, and you retain access to any abilities from the Symbiote Suit.

It’s also important to note that you can switch to a different suit and still use your Venom powers in combat. Admittedly though, it does look a little eldritch horror-y for Peter to be wearing a normal suit only for Symbiotic tendrils to pop out of him.

And with that, we come to the conclusion of our explainer on whether you can lose your Venom powers in Spider-Man 2.