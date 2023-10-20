Meet the Voice Actors of Spider-Man 2’s Cast

Insomniac Games’ highly anticipated action-adventure swings its way exclusively to PS5, and as is par for the course in this day and age, the voice acting talent is absolutely stacked. In this article, we’re going to introduce you to the talented voice cast behind Spider-Man 2. Let’s get started!

All Spider-Man 2 Voice Actors

Yuri Lowenthal – Peter Parker

Image Source: Getty Images/ Leon Bennett

Hailing from Alliance, Ohio, Yuri Lowenthal is a talented writer, actor, and producer who has played roles in plenty of video games like Redfall, Diablo 4, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and TV shows like Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Impressively, he speaks fluent Japanese, German, and French. Moreover, Yuri Lowenthal owns a production company with wife Tara Platt, who is — funnily enough — also a voice actor in Spider-Man 2.

Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales

Image Source: Getty Images/ Albert L. Ortega

Nadji Jeter is an accomplished actor who is well-known for portraying Sam in The Last of Us and Miles Morales in the eponymous 2020 Spider-Man precursor. On top of this, he’s a talented musician and dancer, and has featured in several movie roles like Grown Ups, The Runner, and The 5th Wave.

Laura Bailey – Mary Jane Watson

Image Source: Getty Images/ Jeffrey Mayer

Laura Bailey hails from Mississippi, USA, and is a prolific voice actor who has won many awards. Her most memorable recent roles remain Abby in The Last of Us: Part II and Mary Jane Watson in the original Spider-Man title. She’s also played parts in games likes Midnight Suns, Diablo Immortal, and The Pathless, and has appeared in TV shows like Kid Cosmic, DuckTales, and Ben Ten.

Tony Todd – Venom

Image Source: Getty Images/ Gabe Ginsberg

Famous for portraying the villain at the heart of 1992’s cult classic Candyman, Tony Todd is an experienced actor who has also made appearances in movies like The Rock, The Crow, and The Man from Earth. He’s also played voice roles in video games like Back 4 Blood, Dota 2, and Half-Life 2: Episode 2.

Graham Phillips – Harry Osbourne

Image Source: Getty Images/ Paul Archuleta

Graham Phillips was born in Orange County, California and is a professional singer, actor, director, and producer. He has starred in films like Yes Day, Staten Island Summer, and Innocence. Amazingly, he worked with Meat Loaf on his 2006 album Bat out of Hell III: The Monster is Loose.

Jim Pirri – Kraven the Hunter

Image Source: IMDb

Born in Lakewood, Colorado, Jim Pirri is both an actor and a seasoned stunt choreographer. He made his movie debut in 1989’s The Wizard, and has a record of voice work for video games like Dying Light, The Order: 1886, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

Mark Rolston – Norman Osbourne

Image Source: Getty Images/ Earl Gibson III

Alongside Tony Todd, it’s fair to say that Mark Rolston is one of the biggest Hollywood names on the roster. Having starred in classic movies like Aliens, The Shawshank Redemption, and Lethal Weapon 2, this Hollywood legend has also recorded voice roles for video games like Blade Runner, Aliens: Colonial Marines, and Halo 4.

Tara Platt – Yuri Watanabe

Image Source: Getty Images/ Tiffany Rose

Tara Platt is an author, producer, and an actress who has worked in film, animation, and video games. Her most memorable roles include video games like Fire Emblem: Engage, Persona 3, Saints Row: The Third, and Bayonetta 2, as well as voice roles in anime like Naruto and Rave Master.

Jacqueline Pinol – Rio Morales

Image Source: Getty Images/ Victoria Sirakova

Jacqueline Pinol is an American actress who was born in Queens, New York. Her best-known roles include TV shows like American Horror Story, Bosch, and Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, and video games like Quantum Break.

Griffin Puatu – Ganke Lee

Image Source: Getty Images/ Michael Tullberg

Born in Glendale, California, Griffin Puatu is a young and upcoming voice actor who has recorded voice work for films like Lightyear and video games like Tales of Arise, Battlefield 2042, and Street Fighter 6.

That concludes our guide on all the voice actors behind Spider-Man 2.