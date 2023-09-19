The Last of Us 2 Cast: All Voice Actors (Ellie, Abby, Jesse & More)

Renowned game developer Naughty Dog returned fans to the world of The Last of Us with a second installment. The long-awaited sequel delivered an unforgettable conclusion to the epic saga of Joel and Ellie. Showcasing their unrivaled dedication to immersive storytelling and brilliant writing, Naughty Dog painstakingly handpicked a talented ensemble of voice actors who brought the gripping narrative to life. Allow us to introduce you to the remarkable individuals who lend their voices to this extraordinary game with all voice actors in The Last of Us Part II.

Ashley Johnson – Ellie

Image Source: Naughty Dog

Reprising her role from the first game, Ashley Johnson returns to play an older, more mature version of Ellie. Since her excellent performance back in 2013, Johnson has featured in several other video games, television series, and films.

For example, she played Petra in Minecraft, Narrated Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, and had minor roles in films like The Avengers (waitress Beth) and Punching Henry (Danielle), and voice acted animated series such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Renet).

Emily Swallow – Emily

Image Source: Naughty Dog

Emily Swallow shares a first name with the character she portrays in The Last of Us Part II. In the game, Emily is a member of Seraphetis. She’s the character from that particularly brutal first trailer for the game from E3 2018 in which three men were hung and gutted.

For what we imagine will be a fairly grizzly performance, Swallow draws almost exclusively on television experience, having played roles such as Lisa Tepes in Netflix’s Castlevania, and Amara in Supernatural.

Laura Bailey – Abby

Image Source: Naughty Dog

Laura Bailey is an actress well known to many video game players. She’s starred in several high profile franchises, including Gears of War (Kait Diaz), and Uncharted (Nadine).

Of course, she’s had experience with television and film, too, typically animated productions like Spider-Man (Black Widow), Digimon Fusion (Lilymon, Beastmon, & more).

In The Last of Us Part II she plays the role of Abby.

Shannon Woodward – Dina

Image Source: Naughty Dog

Ellie’s friend and lover Dina is played by Shannon Woodward, an actress who many readers will recognize from the hit HBO show Westworld, in which she played Elsie Hughes.

The Last of Us Part II is actually Woodward’s first role in a video game, with almost all of her resume comprised of TV show performances.

Troy Baker – Joel

Image Source: Naughty Dog

All video game players should be familiar with Troy Baker by now. The man is seemingly in every video game ever made! Baker reprises his role as Joel in The Last of Us Part II, though you’ll have heard his voice in other recent games like Death Stranding (Higgs), God of War (Magni), and Uncharted 4 (Sam Drake).

Jeffrey Pierce – Tommy

Image Source: Naughty Dog

Jeffrey Pierce reprises his role as Tommy. He’s among The Last of Us Part II’s most experienced actors, drawing on 25 years of mostly television roles. You might recognize his face from shows such as Castle Rock (Young Alan Pangborn), Bosch (Trevor Dobbs), and The Tomorrow People (Jack Jameson / Roger Price).

Pierce has also played several characters in video games — mostly military sims such as Call of Duty: WW2 (Lt. Joseph Turner) and Call of Duty: Ghosts (Thomas A. Merrick).

Ashley Burch – Mel

Image Source: Naughty Dog

Second only to Troy Baker when it comes to acting experience within the video game industry, Ashley Burch has played some memorable characters in recent years.

That includes the brilliant performance as Aloy in Horizon Zero Dawn, as well as Chloe Price in Life is Strange. She also played Ash Graven in the TV series Final Space, and is also well known for her Critical Role appearances.

Ian Alexander – Lev

Image Source: Naughty Dog

Ian Alexander is perhaps the least experienced actor in The Last of Us Part II’s cast, which makes his terrific performance as Lev all the more impressive. Alexander’s resume is brief, but you may recognize him from his role as Buck Vu in Netflix’s The OA.

Stephen A. Chang – Jesse

Image Source: Naughty Dog

Californian actor Stephen A. Chang plays the role of Jesse in The Last of Us Part II, which is actually his only video game credit. Chang is best known for performances in short films and TV series such as playing Sebastian in Artificial, and Timothy in Shameless.

Victoria Grace – Yara

Image Source: Naughty Dog

American actress Victoria Grace has been a professional for nearly twenty years, with her first credit at just six years old. Grace’s experience is mostly TV series, both live-action and animated. She also featured in the Korean film Extracurricular (Hyemin), and played the minor role of Young Mika in 47 Ronin.