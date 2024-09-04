Space Marine 2 Missions List & How Long To Beat

While Space Marine 2 has you follow a more linear and traditional third-person shooter narrative, it also adds in a variety of side missions you can choose to do in co-op in Operations mode. With quite a lot to get stuck into, it’s useful to know how much you’re in for before booting up the game. Fortunately, we’ve put together a full list of all the main story and Operations co-op missions in Space Marine 2 below.

All Main Missions in Space Marine 2

There are a total of six main story missions across five Operations (chapters) in Space Marine 2. Though this may not seem like a lot, each mission is fairly substantial and will take quite a bit to get through. All missions take place within three planets. You will be facing both Terminid and Heretic forces on Kadaku, Avarax, and Demerium in Space Marine 2. Here is a full list of all six main missions:

Skyfire (Operation 1) – Planet Kadaku Severance (Operation 2) – Planet Kadaku Machinus Divinitus (Operation 3) – Planet Avarax Servant of the Machine (Operation 3) – Planet Averax Voidsong (Operation 4) – Planet Averax Dawn’s Descent (Operation V) – Planet Demerium

Despite only one mission set on Demerium, you’ll still see plenty of this strikingly gorgeous and ethereal planet as the last mission is by far the longest. Prepare yourself for a memorable and fitting end!

All Operations Co-Op Missions in Space Marine 2

In addition to the main campaign mode, you’ll be able to complete six co-op missions in the game’s Operations mode. These are intrinsically tied to Space Marine 2’s main story and take place alongside the story missions you’ll carry out during the game’s campaign and pop up as optional objectives during your quest.

They see squads of Ultramarines take on vital tasks that directly assist Captain Titus in the war effort. While you can complete them during the campaign, you can also complete them separately in a standalone mode. this is so you can earn XP to upgrade your weapons and classes. Here are all the Operations missions in Space Marine 2:

Operation 1: Inferno Operation 2: Decapitation Operation 3: Vox Liberatis Operation 4: Reilquary Operation 5: Fall of Atreus Operation 6: Ballistic Engine

Once you level up your PvE multiplayer characters, you can choose to replay all of the above Operations missions to earn greater rewards. You get access to more XP and currency to further upgrade your weapons.

How Long to Beat Space Marine 2

In our playthrough, it took roughly 15 hours to beat the main campaign and a further five or so hours for the co-op Operations missions. Our total playtime clocked in at around 20 hours in total.

It’s important to note that you are encouraged to explore as much as you can in any given mission, as you will be rewarded with lore data slates in both modes, as well as being able to find upgrade mats in Operations. Being more thorough will likely extend your playtime. As the game was built with replayability in mind, you’ll likely play for far longer if you’re looking to upgrade your Ultramarines and their gear.

