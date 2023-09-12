Should You Trust Elminster Aumar in Baldur’s Gate 3? Explained

Is this weird old man in the middle of nowhere trustworthy?

Finding strangers in Baldur’s Gate 3 is tough, especially if they want something from you. Faerun is a scary place, and it constantly feels like your party is one choice away from being betrayed. After going through the mountain pass, you’ll likely meet Elminster Aumar, who is looking for Gale. He’s a shady dude, so it’s wise to question if he’s actually trustworthy.

Finding Elminster Aumar

If you haven’t found Elminster Aumar by now but have learned more about Gale’s secret, it is wise to go track him down.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

You can find him through the mountain pass at the coordinates (X:-133, Y:-163).

Should You Lead Elminster Aumar to Gale?

A dialogue will start when you approach, and his first question will be a bit odd:

May I inquire if perchance you retain among your traveling companions a man who adheres to the given name of Gale?

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

This is incredibly suspicious, and the way he words it might put you a little on edge. But actually, you can trust Elminster Aumar.

Elminster Aumar’s Purpose

When back at the camp, Aumar reveals that he has been walking for quite a while to find Gale, as he bears a message from the goddess Mystra. It just so happens she has been keeping an eye on Gale and has sent along a method to suppress his magical curse. However, it is the curse within him that can kill the Absolute.

Through his affliction, he can kill the Absolute, but Elminster Aumar says this as though it will also mean the complete end to Gale. This might not be the only way this end goal can happen, but you now know of a guaranteed way, though it will cost Gale’s life.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

With that message delivered, Elminster will leave as quickly as he arrived. This interaction with Elminster Aumar can come a decent way before Act Two, so there’s no harm in getting it done as early as possible. For more Baldur’s Gate 3 character guides, check out our links below.