Should You Pick Jill or Tarja in Letting off Steam III in Final Fantasy 16? Answered

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

While helping Mid create an engine for the Enterprise, you will be allowed to spend time with some of your companions in Final Fantasy 16. In the Letting off Steam III side quest, you must choose between Tarja and Jill to accompany you in purchasing some ingredients from a market. If you are curious about what this decision will entail, we have created this guide to explain the result of this choice.

Final Fantasy 16 Jill or Tarja Choice

The choice between Jill and Tarja is not important to the main story in Final Fantasy 16. This is merely a chance to get more screen time for either character. If you prefer to know more about Tarja, you can pick her to hear some dialogues between Clive and the medic. On the other hand, you can experience a romantic moment between Jill and Clive if you choose Shiva‘s Dominant.

Either way, the quest will continue with you visiting the Northreach market to buy garlic and Pepio Nuts. Once you have purchased all the necessary items, you can find your companion to watch a cutscene where Clive and the chosen person talk at a nearby lake.

Picking Tarja

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

If you pick Tarja, she and Clive will speak about Cid and the years that have passed since the protagonist first arrived at the Hideaway. Tarja will comment that this is the first time Clive asks her to go on an outing, causing the man to promise to hang out more with her in the future. Clive also shares his gratitude for Tarja’s effort to help the people at the Hideaway, with the woman returning the sentiment.

Picking Jill

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Should you pick Jill to accompany you, she will reminisce about their childhood and talk about the food she bought at the market. The conversation turns somber when Jill feels guilty for enjoying the relaxing moment, but Clive assures her that it’s alright for them to be happy. Like Tarja, the cutscene ends with Jill expressing her thanks to the protagonist.

Now that you know what the choice between Jill and Tarja entails in Final Fantasy 16, you can continue the side quest without worry. Once you’re done with Letting off Steam III, I suggest completing certain side missions that allow you to unlock new features in the game. For example, you can accept the Weird Science quest to increase the number of potions and tonics you can carry!

About the author

Gabriela Jessica Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023. She mainly covers Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorites are Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, RE4 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and TOTK. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime. More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Related Posts