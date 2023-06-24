Final Fantasy 16 Romance: Do Clive & Jill Get Together? Explained

Image via Square Enix

Though Final Fantasy 16 may be flush with new elements and features, there’s still plenty carried over from the wider franchise. This includes a “will they won’t they” romance between two of the protagonists, and the game takes its sweet time in delivering a firm resolution to the conundrum. As such, you wouldn’t be blamed for wanting to know: Do Clive and Jill Get Together in Final Fantasy 16, or is their love not meant to be?

Fortunately, we’ve got an answer for you. Do be warned though: There are * Spoilers Ahead *, especially in the latter half of the guide. Proceed with caution if you’d rather not be spoiled on the entire game.

Do Clive and Jill Get Together in Final Fantasy 16? Romance Explained

We’re happy to say that yes, Clive and Jill do in fact get together in Final Fantasy 16. Not only that, but it’s an unmissable part of the game which occurs as part of the main story.

The two grow closer after Jill’s rescue and begin to reconnect following their 13 years apart. Though not explicitly romantic at first, Jill aids Clive in coming to terms with revelations related to his quest for revenge. This helps him see a less hate-filled path toward making amends for his past mistakes in Rosaria, after which he’s able to fully rekindle the feelings he had for Jill when they were younger.

The two then have several moments alone which allow them to grow closer. Slowly but surely, they reach a point where they’re comfortable being intimate with one another. This culminates in the two kissing, and eventually they have sex with one another. From there, the two are established as a couple.

Do Clive and Jill Stay Together?

Unfortunately, their relationship doesn’t last past the end of Final Fantasy 16.

As the story progresses, it’s revealed that Clive’s unique affinity for absorbing the powers of the world’s Eikons make him an integral part of the primary antagonist’s plan to destroy humanity. As a result though, Clive can become powerful enough to stop him, but doing so will come at the cost of his own life.

After a tearful goodbye and saying they love each other, Clive sets off and leaves Jill behind. He then loses his life in order to protect the rest of the world from harm, with Jill left to mourn her lost lover. It’s an unfortunate ending, but also one that the Final Fantasy series is no stranger to.

That’s everything we have to share regarding whether or not Clive and Jill get together in Final Fantasy 16. For more on the series, check out some of our many related articles down below.

