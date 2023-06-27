How to Complete Weird Science Quest in Final Fantasy 16

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

After helping Mid create an engine for the Enterprise, you can accept the Weird Science side quest by speaking to an engineer named Owain. The man will ask you to bring some Bomb Ash that you can obtain after killing the Bomb King in Final Fantasy 16. If you need help locating and beating this monster, we have the perfect guide for you!

Final Fantasy 16 Weird Science Quest Guide

The Weird Science side quest is very straightforward. You just need to locate the Bomb King, kill the creature, and harvest its remains. The only issue you may encounter is finding the monster, but you can get some hints by visiting the Notorious Mark board and speaking to a Moogle named Nektar.

You will find a new dialogue option colored in green, and you can ask Nektar about bomb sightings. According to the poster, you can encounter the infamous Bomb King at the Crock in the Holy Empire of Sanbreque. I suggest teleporting to the Dragon’s Aery Obelisk and traveling south until you enter the Imperial Chase.

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Eventually, you will encounter a junction, and you can take the left path to find an arena made of broken Fallen structures. Inside the building, you will find the sleeping Bomb King, who will awaken when you approach it.

This boss is a Level 33 enemy with two dangerous moves: Coronation and Witan. During the first attack, the Bomb King spews out a massive ball of fire with a decent AoE range. However, once you manage to chip away the monster’s HP, the boss will launch five fireballs in quick succession.

When the Bomb King performs Witan, it will slam itself into the ground and summon four Bomb monsters into the fight. The attack is usually followed by King’s Justice, where the enemies simultaneously shoot numerous small fireballs at you.

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

There’s no special trick at defeating the Bomb King. You just have to be careful with the fire projectiles and attack whenever possible. Since the boss cannot be staggered, you can unleash your Limit Break and your strongest abilities when they become available.

Once the monster dies, you can collect the fallen Bomb Ash from the ground and give them to Owain. The man will thank you for your help and increase the size of your pouch, allowing you to bring more potions and tonics on your journey.

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The Weird Science side quest is not the only mission you can take to upgrade your potions in Final Fantasy 16. In fact, you can also increase the efficacy of your healing items by completing two other side quests in the Hideaway.

